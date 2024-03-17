Ten things every Portsmouth supporter must do on matchday

The excitement is rising with every passing game as John Mousinho moves closer and closer to taking Portsmouth back into the Championship for the first time since 2010.

There were rapturous scenes in the away end at London Road on Saturday as Kusini Yengi grabbed the only goal of the game to help Pompey see off Peterborough United and maintain their five point lead at the top of the League One table.

Even more significantly, a defeat for Bolton Wanderers at Derby County means Mousinho's men now hold a nine-point gap to the third-placed Trotters.

There are just four home games remaining in what has already been a remarkable season for the club as Derby County, Shrewsbury Town, Barnsley and Wigan Athletic are all set to visit Fratton Park before the campaign comes to an end on the final weekend of April.

And there are some things that every single Portsmouth supporter will love doing on those matchdays as they hope to celebrate their side finally ending their 14-year wait to return to the second tier of English football.

