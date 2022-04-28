Danny Cowley reveals Portsmouth’s approach to Sheffield Wednesday clash as Blues look to scupper Owls’ promotion hopes

Many supporters may have forgiven the Fratton chief for rotating his side, or experimenting ahead of next season’s League One campaign as a result.

However, the former Lincoln boss will resist temptation to do so, as he looks to surpass last season’s tally by four points.

In contrast to their visitors, the Owls are fighting to cement their play-off place in 72 hours time.

Darren Moore’s side will be backed by a sell-out crowd in Yorkshire, alongside a potential 3,000 visiting fans.

And Cowley is looking forward to the occasion, while paying tribute to the Fratton faithful.

Danny Cowley has explained Pompey’s approach won’t change from their thrilling comeback against Wigan against Sheffield Wednesday in their season finale. Picture: Jason Brown

He told The News: ‘We’ll approach the game how we have done all season – in a professional and a focused way while trying to be the best version of ourselves.

‘We go to Hillsborough, which is a brilliant place to play football, and I’m told it’s a sell out.

‘We, ourselves will take nearly 3000 supporters which, for a 12:30pm kick-off, on a Saturday afternoon is just incredible. It says everything about the unconditional support we’ve had this season.

‘We know it’s a big game for Sheffield Wednesday and the league, and we’re looking forward to playing our part in it.’

The final whistle on Saturday will signal the end of Cowley’s first full season in charge of Pompey.

In what’s been a rollercoaster year, the Blues have set themselves up nicely for next term – by averaging over two points-per-game since February 1.

And the 43-year-old couldn’t think of a better place than Hillsborough to stage their final match, apart from Fratton Park.