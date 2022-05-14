The one-time Fratton favourite admitted it was an ‘incredible’ day, despite being on the losing end against Chelsea in 2010.

The then Spurs loanee started the 1-0 defeat to Carlo Ancelotti’s side, which was played in front of a capacity 88,335 crowd at Wembley.

Kevin Prince-Boateng had the chance to hand Avram Grant’s Championship-destined outfit a shock lead – but his penalty was saved by Petr Cech, before Didier Drogba scored the decisive winner five minutes later.

It was a game that marked O’Hara’s last outing for the Fratton Park side, with his loan from White Hart Lane coming to a conclusion.

During his season-long spell on the south coast, the midfielder made 29 appearances, while scoring on three occasions in all competitions.

O’Hara played a key role in Pompey’s run to the final, netting against Southampton in the fourth round, yet was sidelined for the historic 2-0 victory against Spurs in the semi-final.

Despite the club suffering a torrid season and problems off the pitch, finishing bottom of the Premier League, the ex-England under-21 international was awarded the Blues’ player of the season and has always been open to a Fratton Park return.

Ahead of today’s FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool, the former Pompey ace was again reflected on his time at PO4, admitting it was a special to feature for the club in the final that day.

O’Hara tweeted: ‘I’m at Wembley today for the FA Cup Final.

‘Always remember getting there with Pompey and that day was just incredible for me.