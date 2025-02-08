Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

John Mousinho’s side head back to the south coast with nothing to show for their sterling efforts against the promotion-chasing Blades, with several golden opportunities passed up by some poor finishing in front of goal.

Those misses in each half proved costly, especially as second-from-bottom Derby rescued a draw at Norwich to close the gap on the Blues, who remain 20th, to two points.

Pompey have the chance to rectify the defeat straight away as fellow Championship strugglers Cardiff head to Fratton Park on Tuesday night.

In the meantime, here’s what the Fratton faithful were saying on X after the final whistle went at Bramall Lane.

@jwilson66: That’s a painful one. But you have to use it a positive, best away performance this season vs 2nd in the league, #Pompey can take huge confidence into a big week. Tuesday night is HUGE.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: I feel more optimistic now about staying up than I did at 2:55pm. We were brilliant today, had a host of chances. Should have won.

@Brooke_Smedley: Absolutely gutting that against a team who’ll likely be playing Premier League football next season, missed chances cost us big time.

@jtothet270: It's all good saying we played well (which we did). But at the end of the day, we lost. 0 points. We should have been 4 up at half time. Attacking players as of late have looked shocking, couldn't hit a barn door, Murphy the diamond in the rough atm. Worrying. The fact you can dominate a game like that, Bishop should have had a hat-trick, Lang should have had 1, Ogilvie another. Can't wrap my head around it, we should have had about 6. Derby drawing is just salt in the wound.

@stocksandalpha: Much better performance but so so wasteful. Feel sorry for Murphy, who consistently puts quality balls into the box but they’re often met with a lack of quality, time and time again! #Pompey

@ChadPFC: Criminal missing so many chances, and punished so harshly. Deserved all 3, left with none. Must win on Tuesday, can’t let the players heads drop.

@StueyW1986: Shame about result but performance was top and that's what matters, keep it up lads.

@Ev1npower22: Upsetting when we dominated 70+ minutes, we were the better side, we didn’t take our many, many, many chances and we were punished for it.

@JackAnatInit: Can we drop bishop for a bit.... how many chances does he need to score. He obviously cant keep up with Murphy and Lang or even Richie for that matter. He's not the same anymore, cost us that game for not putting chances to bed and an awful clearance causing Sheffield steal it.

@84Knight: That’s so annoying. I’d rather capitulate and lose 5-0 than miss 4 chances that I could score, in a game that we should have won by 4 clear goals. We need to practice our finishing, because that was woeful today. So frustrating. Ogilvie, Lang and Bishop.

@W4360311523357: Sorry, I know we played well, but at this stage of the season that doesn’t matter, we played awfully too many times away from home this season and now its about points not performances, and we have nothing from yet another away game, at the end of the day that's all that matters.