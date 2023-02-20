The former Fratton Park captain was at the Lincoln match on Saturday as he filled in for Guy Whittingham in the BBC Radio Solent co-commentator hot-seat.

And after witnessing a disappointing goalless draw, the Irishman identified one glaring flaw with Pompey’s game that he feels has been holding them back all season.

To date, only Colby Bishop has reached double figures for goals this season – 16 in total, with 12 of those coming in the league.

Colby Bishop has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season without much service from his team-mates.

That’s nearly three times more than the tally recorded by nearest rival Dane Scarlett (6), with Joe Pigott (5), Reeco Hackett (5) and Connor Ogilvie (4) next up in the Blues’ goalscoring charts.

Meanwhile, the player with the most assists to his name this season is Owen Dale, with a paltry five in all competitions recorded. Marlon Pack has four.

With those stats, is it any wonder Pompey sit 10th in the table, 14 points off the play-off positions and having little to play for by the end of February.

Indeed, 13 more third-tier teams have scored more league goals than them this season – including Burton, Bristol Rovers and Exeter, who all sit below the Blues in the current standings.

According to Doyle, such numbers, the lack of a relentless attacking threat and little or no valuable service for Bishop to feed off has held Pompey back massively this season.

The 41-year-old said: ‘You’re only as good as your attacking players and that’s why all these teams up around the top six/top two (are ahead) – that will be the difference between them and everybody else.

‘They’ve got quality attacking players that are probably quite relentless.

‘With Portsmouth, in the first half (on Saturday), Owen Dale, Reeco Hckett, they showed glimpses of what they can do and they’re getting down, one-v-one, taking people on and you’re thinking you want to see more of that.

‘But I didn’t see enough of them second half and hence probably why John Mousinho’s made the changes early.

‘For me, with attacking players, you want to give them that freedom to get people on the edge of their seats when you get into the final third, just go and make things happen – and you just want to see that consistency.

‘You didn’t see that with Portsmouth enough but I’m sure it’s something John and his coaching staff will be working on – giving people that freedom to go on and play, give them the confidence. Here’s the key. go and make things happen.’

He continued: ‘That’s what I think for Portsmouth. Colby Bishop, he has missed a good chance (near the end of the game) but he didn’t have a lot of chances.

‘He should be putting that away, a goalscorer of 16 goals.

‘But he’s only as good as the supply around him and he didn’t get enough opportunities, for me.

‘Through the course of the season he’s been quite ruthless but any time I’ve watched Portsmouth, I don’t feel he has had enough opportunities, enough people creating chances for him.

‘But I’m sure it’s something that John and the staff will be aware off and it’s something they’ll be trying to take to the next level.’