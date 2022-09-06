News you can trust since 1877
Midfielder makes Portsmouth promotion admission after impressive summer transfer window

Tom Lowery believes Pompey’s impressive transfer window will ensure they remain League One contenders.

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:00 pm

Danny Cowley added 12 fresh faces to his new-look squad over the recent window after Josh Koroma penned a season-long stay from Huddersfield late on deadline day.

That number includes stand-out permanent captures of Colby Bishop, Marlon Pack and Joe Rafferty, while the likes of Dane Scarlett, Owen Dale and Joe Pigott arrived on loan from Spurs, Blackpool and Ipswich respectively.

Those additions have seen the Blues fly out the blocks, sitting second following Saturday’s statement 2-1 victory over Peterborough to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Lowery was one of those new summer arrivals and been impressed with Pompey’s recruitment during the window

And the 24-year-old believes their strong squad depth could set them apart from the rest of League One.

‘We’ve got a brilliant squad and we've started really well.’ He told The News.

‘The squad has definitely got the potential to be right up there and we’ve just got to keep playing the way we have been and carry on the same traits we’ve shown early on.

Tom Lowery believes Pompey will be 'right up there' after an impressive summer transfer window.

‘If we keep doing what we’re doing then hopefully come the end of the season we’ll be right up there.

‘It’s really important that we have such a deep squad because it’s going to be a long, tough season.

‘We’ve got to rotate and players will get injured at times but it’s important to have a strong squad to get through the season.’

Lowery was Pompey’s 10th signing of the summer in August after the Blues fought off Championship competition to secure his signature.

He has featured eight times since his arrival and found himself paired with Pack in the centre of midfield, catching the eye with some strong displays.

Certainly he has hit the ground running – and the free agent admits he has settled in well.

Lowery continued: ‘I’ve settled in really well, of course I’ve only been here a month or so but I’m really enjoying it so far.

‘I’m learning a lot and the group has been really welcoming so It’s been a good start and hopefully it carries on like this.’

