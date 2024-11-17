However, there’ll also be one small issue that will refuse to go away. An itch, if you like, that the Blues know will eventually have to be scratched!
We’re, of course, talking contracts and those players who could potentially leave Fratton Park at the end of the season - either through their own volition or that of the club.
Historically, it’s not a topic the Blues like to engage with while their league status remains fluid. Despite being nailed on for promotion as last season drew to a close, the narrative was to remain focused on securing the title, then decide players’ futures.
That caused a bit of a stir when decisions were eventualy made public in May - and there’s every possibility the same could happen again at the end of this campaign, with seven contracted players due to see their deals expire and three loanees also due to depart.
But who are those players already into the final 12 months of their Fratton Park contracts? And who could the Blues potentially keep or eventually allow to leave for free?
Of course, where the Blues end the current campaign will have a massive bearing on what’s decided. But here’s the current situation as things stand.
1. 10 of Pompey's current squad, including loanees, are due to leave at the end of the 2024-25 Championship season.
2. Andre Dozzell
The former QPR midfielder signed a one-year deal with Pompey when he arrived on a free transfer in the summer. Although the Blues have an option to extend his stay for a further year, the length of deal tabled at the time suggests Dozzell wasn't top of Pompey's shopping list. Despite featuring 10 times this season, the 25-year-old continues to split opinion. You could argue he's slowly but surely growing into his role, but have we seen enough so far to trigger that option? Not at the minute!
3. Regan Poole
The vast majority of the centre-back's first season at the club was spent on the sidelines following an ACL injury. Poole has made a welcome return to the team this term, though, and has been an ever-present since as John Mousinho demonstrates his faith in the 26-year-old. There's been a few lows since Poole's return, but that's understandable given the number of games he's been forced to play in such a short space of time. The fact, too, he's been handed the skipper's armband in Marlon Pack's absence highlight's his importance to the team. And if he maintains his standing in the squad, it's likely Pompey will want to continue their association with the player at the season's end.
4. Sammy Silvera
The on-loan Middlesbrough winger is due to spend the entire 2024-25 season at Fratton Park. On present form, it's highly unlikely the Blues would push to retain the Aussie's services. In fact, with the forward yet to make his mark on the team as he struggles for game time, there's a real possbility of an early recall in January.
