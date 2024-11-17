3 . Regan Poole

The vast majority of the centre-back's first season at the club was spent on the sidelines following an ACL injury. Poole has made a welcome return to the team this term, though, and has been an ever-present since as John Mousinho demonstrates his faith in the 26-year-old. There's been a few lows since Poole's return, but that's understandable given the number of games he's been forced to play in such a short space of time. The fact, too, he's been handed the skipper's armband in Marlon Pack's absence highlight's his importance to the team. And if he maintains his standing in the squad, it's likely Pompey will want to continue their association with the player at the season's end. | National World