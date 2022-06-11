David Connolly, Peter Crouch, Gavin Bazunu, Nigel Quashie

The 12 players to play for Portsmouth and Southampton since 2000 as Gavin Bazunu looks set to become latest to make move

Gavin Bazunu is set to walk a path trodden by only 12 players, and one manager, in 22 years.

By Sam Cox
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 7:00 am
Updated Saturday, 11th June 2022, 7:29 am

The ex-Pompey loanee is reportedly close to sealing a permanent move to the Blues’ fierce rivals Southampton from Manchester City.

For the 20-year-old, it represents the next step in what promises to be a strong career, as he looks to break into the Premier League.

But he’s not the first figure to swap ends of the M27 in recent years.

So who will he join by doing so?

Here’s the names to have played at Fratton Park and/or The Dell/St Mary’s since the turn of the millennium, after representing one side of the south coast derby.

1. Dave Beasant

Pompey appearances: 28 (2001 & 2002) , Southampton appearances: 108 (1994-97). Picture: Steve Reid

2. Martin Cranie

Pompey appearances: 5 (2007-2009) , Southampton appearances: 25 (2004-2007). Picture: Joe Pepler

3. Eyal Berkovic

Pompey appearances: 28 (2004- 2005) , Southampton appearances: 34 (1996-97). Picture: Simon Bellis

4. Peter Crouch

Pompey appearances: 87 (2001-2002 & 2008-2009) , Southampton appearances: 33 (2004-2005). Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

