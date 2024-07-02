The 16 confirmed Portsmouth Championship fixtures Sky Sports will broadcast in 2024/25 campaign
Within the next 24 hours, Pompey fans should find out at least 16 of their beloved club’s televised fixtures for the 2024/25 Championship campaign.
The Blues opener against Leeds United at Elland Road has already been confirmed, but as part of Sky Sports and the EFL’s new £935 million deal, at least 23 more Pompey games should be televised.
Sky have also have pledged to offer more notice on changing games, as well as showing far more EFL clashes live on TV. In total, there are set to be five Championship games every weekend broadcast while all midweek and bank holiday games are also to be shown on Sky’s new Sports+ channel.
Sky have committed to show every Championship club at least 24 times a season, meaning much more revenue for the club. While this could also produce more disruption for supporters, Sky have committed to announcing TV picks up to the end of September within seven days after fixtures were released - which was last Wednesday, June 26.
While Pompey wait to see which games could be moved, 16 of their upcoming games can already be determined due to the automatic live coverage for midweek and bank holiday games. Sky will then be obligated to pick another eight - although as the 24-game commitment is a minimum the hope will undoubtedly be that more than the necessary eight are picked.
Here are the 16 games currently guaranteed to be broadcast live on Sky Sports+. With the exception of the opening day game against Leeds United, all dates and times are subject to change depending on when Sky opts to broadcast them....
- Saturday 10 August, 12:30pm - Leeds United (A)
- Tuesday 13 August, 7.45pm - Millwall (H - Carabao Cup)
- Wednesday 2 October, 7.45pm - Stoke City (A)
- Tuesday 22 October, 7.45pm - Cardiff City (A)
- Tuesday 5 November, 7.45pm - Plymouth Argyle (A)
- Wednesday 27 November , 7.45pm - Millwall (H)
- Tuesday 10 December, 7.45pm - Norwich City (H)
- Thursday 26 December, 3pm - Watford (A)
- Sunday 29 December, 3pm - Bristol City (A)
- Wednesday 1 January, 3pm - Swansea City (H)
- Wednesday 22 January, 7.45pm - Stoke City (H)
- Tuesday 11 February, 7.45pm - Cardiff City (H)
- Tuesday 11 March, 7.45pm - Plymouth Argyle (H)
- Wednesday 9 April, 7.45pm - Coventry City (A)
- Friday 18 April, 3pm - Norwich City (A)
- Monday 21 April, 3pm - Watford (H)
