Portsmouth rivals beaten to striker by League One side as Celtic eye Burnley star

The Blues complete fifth signing as Oxford United miss out on key striker

The first week of the summer transfer window felt like an endless waiting game for Portsmouth fans with John Mousinho’s promise of new faces seemingly not coming to fruition.

However, the Fratton Park side has now welcomed four more signings through its doors since the arrival of Jordan Williams with Josh Murphy, Reuben Swann, Jordan Archer joining the club while most recently Sammy Silvera who was announced as a Blue yesterday, July 1.

Pompey will now enjoy their upcoming warm-weather training camp in Pula with the five newest members of the squad and while preparations begin for the first day clash against Leeds United, here is how the transfer business in the rest of the Championship is shaping out...

Pompey rivals beaten to striker by League One

League One side Charlton Athletic are set to beat Oxford United in the race for Coventry City striker Matty Godden’s signature. According to Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, Godden - who spent the latter half of the last campaign at the Valley - has opted to continue his football journey with Nathan Jones.

Charlton are gearing up for what they hope will be a promotion-challenging season. Welshman Godden arrived in February and helped turn around the Addicks’ campaign as the club went on an unbeaten run to help lift them out of any relegation battle.

The south east London club have already been active in the ongoing transfer window but it would appear another deal is nearing completing with Nixon revealing that they are ‘poised to win the race’ for the Coventry striker. The news comes just 24 hours after Nixon also noted that the Sky Blues would be willing to sell the 32-year-old to the highest bidder.

Signing the ex-Peterborough United striker would be a huge statement for the Addicks as they show they have fended off Championship interest. Oxford could have offered Godden second-tier football but the Us will now be forced to look elsewhere as their hunt for a new striker continues.

Godden still has one year left on his Sky Blue contract but has dropped down the pecking order in recent months. His potential move to south London comes just after news broke that Charlton’s leading talisman Alfie May was headed for Birmingham City.

SPFL giants target Burnley star

Scottish Premiership giants Celtic are reportedly eyeing a move for the Burnley defender Dara O’Shea. According to Record Sport, the Scottish champions have expressed interest in the Republic of Ireland international and have even approached Burnley but a move remains uncertain.

Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers is hopeful of strengthening his squad with players such as O’Shea who can make Champions League impact. However, it would reportedly require a significant offer for the Clarets to consider selling the defender who was prized away from West Bromwich Albion last year for £7 million.

