However, over the last decade, just 20 Blues first-team players have departed for transfer fees – with only two fetching more than £750,000.
While Jamal Lowe, Matt Clarke, Jed Wallace, Adam Webster, Marcus Hardness and Conor Chaplin represented big windfalls, there are other small sales you have probably forgotten about.
So here are the 20 Pompey players sold since the summer of 2015...
1. Jed Wallace - May 21, 2015
Following an outstanding 2014-15 campaign which saw the youngster claim The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season, Wallace was signed by Wolves in May 2015. With a fee in the region of £750,000 it provided the finances to help newly-appointed boss Paul Cook form a side which, two years later, were crowned League Two champions. Wallace didn't achieve regular first-team football until leaving Wolves for Millwall, initially on loan, and since June 2022 he has been with West Brom. Photo: Picture: Joe Pepler
2. James Bolton - June 24, 2021
A free transfer recruit from Shrewsbury earmarked by Kenny Jackett to be Nathan Thompson’s replacement, Bolton soon fell out of favour at Fratton Park. Always one for lost causes, he kept fighting back and was even converted into a central defender at one point, before Danny Cowley sold him to Plymouth for an undisclosed fee in June 2021. After an injury-ravaged two years at Home Park, he moved to St Mirren, with the 30-year-old currently at Fleetwood, who he represented 40 times last season. Photo: Joe Pepler
3. Alex Bass - July 26, 2022
For so long a goalkeeping back-up, apart from a flurry of appearances under Kenny Jackett in 2019-20, Bass’ desire for regular first-team football saw him lined-up for a move to Exeter. However, instead he chose Sunderland, who paid an undisclosed fee for his services in July 2022 - and then played him just twice in two years. Following a successful season-long loan at AFC Wimbledon in 2023-24, he joined Notts County last summer and enjoyed an outstanding season, despite their failure to win promotion. Photo: Simon Davies
4. Nigel Atangana - January 20, 2016
The midfielder had started Pompey’s 2015-16 season in Paul Cook’s team, yet by November 2015 wasn’t even making the bench. Once the Blues’ first transfer fee paid since fan ownership saved the club from liquidation, he was subsequently sold to Leyton Orient in January 2016 for an undisclosed sum. After 18 months at Orient, he had spells with Cheltenham, Exeter and Eastleigh, before re-joining the Hawks last summer - the club Pompey signed him from in June 2014. Photo: Joe Pepler
