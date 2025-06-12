2 . James Bolton - June 24, 2021

A free transfer recruit from Shrewsbury earmarked by Kenny Jackett to be Nathan Thompson’s replacement, Bolton soon fell out of favour at Fratton Park. Always one for lost causes, he kept fighting back and was even converted into a central defender at one point, before Danny Cowley sold him to Plymouth for an undisclosed fee in June 2021. After an injury-ravaged two years at Home Park, he moved to St Mirren, with the 30-year-old currently at Fleetwood, who he represented 40 times last season. Photo: Joe Pepler