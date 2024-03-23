Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forgotten Pompey defender Liam Vincent’s stay away from Fratton Park has been extended.

The left-back has been given permission to remain at National League South side Tonbridge Angels on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made a good impression at the Longmead Stadium following his January arrival. He’s featured 10 times for Jay Saunders’ side and operated in numerous positions as he demonstrates his versatility. That prompted the non-leaguers to request an extension to his stay - something which the Blues had no issue with.

However, it means the 2021 signing from Bromley is now certain not to feature for the Blues at senior level before his contract expires in the summer. It also demonstrates where Vincent sits in John Mousinho’s thinking, with Pompey heading into their remaining seven games of the season with 12 senior players currently receiving treatment for injuries.

That includes first-choice left-back Connor Ogilvie, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury which will keep him out until the beginning of April. The Blues also reverted to three at the back for their recent win against Burton, with Jack Sparkes also ruled out for that game.