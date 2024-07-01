The 38 transfers completed by Championship clubs so far - including 5 Portsmouth, 5 Sheffield Wednesday and 3 Coventry deals

Susanna Sealy
Published 1st Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 19:12 BST

Pompey have so far made four signings this transfer window as they prepare for Championship return

With many football star’s seeing the end to their contracts on June 30, today has been an exceptionally busy day of transfer confirmation with Portsmouth not being one to miss out.

Following the arrivals of Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy and Reuben Swann, the Fratton Park side have now welcomed the ex-QPR star Jordan Archer through its gates as John Mousinho continues to build up his Championship-competing squad.

In just over a month Pompey will play their first EFL second-tier game in 12 years as they face Leeds United and while they are working wonders to create a highly-competitive squad, their rivals are not taking any steps back in transfer market. As of July 1, here are all of the transfer that have taken place within the Championship...

Barnsley to Pompey - Free

1. Jordan Williams

Barnsley to Pompey - Free | Getty Images

Mainz 05 to Middlesbrough - undisclosed fee

2. Delano Burgzorg

Mainz 05 to Middlesbrough - undisclosed fee | Getty Images

Levski Sofia to Norwich City - undisclosed fee

3. Jose Cordoba (R)

Levski Sofia to Norwich City - undisclosed fee | Getty Images

Rotherham United to Stoke City - undisclosed fee

4. Viktor Johansson

Rotherham United to Stoke City - undisclosed fee | Getty Images

