Pompey are facing some big calls on who they want to offer new permanent deals to this summer.

First and foremost, the main priority right now is staying in the Championship.

There are 13 games left this season and, at this moment in time, Pompey are on course to fulfil their survival goal. The Blues currently enjoy a healthy seven-point cushion over Derby, who sit third from bottom in the relegation zone, with their home form set to be key to whether they stay up or not. Pompey’s win against Oxford United last time out ended a long wait for a win on the road, though, so hopefully John Mousinho’s side can repeat that a few more times in the coming weeks to secure another year of Championship as quickly as possible.

No matter what happens over the remaining 10 weeks of the campaign, however, sporting director Richard Hughes and Mousinho face some big calls during the close season, with several members of the squad assembled entering the final months of their permanent contracts.

But which Pompey players are approaching critical points in their current deals at Fratton Park? Here, we look at those who are out of contract and assess their chances of a new deal or not.

Note: none of the six players currently on loan at the Blues are anticipated to be at PO4 next term.

Pompey players out of contract in 2025

Colby Bishop

The 28-year-old has five goals and two assists this term, following heart surgey back in August. After helping Pompey beat Cardiff City last week with his 50th goal for the club, the striker spoke of his desire to remain at Fratton Park - a place he has called home since the summer of 2022.

'I love living here, I love playing for Portsmouth and my family love it here,' Bishop told The News. 'I feel like I have a special connection with the fans and I’d really love to stay and score another 50 goals here.’

The good news for Pompey’s top scorer over the past two seasons is that the club have a 12-month option on him. Meanwhile, the chances of the Blues letting him leave for nothing are as unlikely as Southampton avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

There’s already been speculation of discussions already taking place. If that’s true, good on Pompey. Mousinho’s side are a lot better with Bishop in the side!

Andre Dozzell

The midfielder, who arrived on a free transfer in the summer, has started 23 of the 27 Pompey games he has played this season as he continues to prove to be a shrewd piece of summer transfer business.

Speaking to The News after scoring his first goal for the club against Oxford United, the midfielder said: ‘My contract situation doesn't really concern me, I’m just trying to do the best I can for the club.

‘‘The aim is to stay up, I just leave it to my agent and focus on the football, doing my best each week. Then maybe we’ll see.

‘You are always fighting for your career, no matter how many years you’ve got. You’re fighting to stay at a club, to get a new contract or to get a move, but I am just focused on Pompey staying up.

‘I feel I’m getting better, more comfortable, the gaffer trusts me, and I’m just trying to repay him.’

Similarly to Bishop, Pompey hold a one-year extension clause in Dozzell’s contract. They might activate that or they could offer him a deal that goes beyond just one season. It’s nice to see, though, that despite his uncertain future, the 25-year-old is solely focused on getting the club to safety.

Kusini Yengi

Another player whom the club have a 12-month option on - but a member of the current squad who has plenty to prove over the remaining weeks of the season.

The Aussie is yet to get off the mark this term. That, of course, has been hampered by injuries, though - with the latest keeping the 26-year-old out since November.

Pompey forward Kusini Yengi

A potential return to the fold against QPR on Saturday will be welcomed by those who still remember Yengi’s first season at Fratton Park. But with Bishop and Brighton loanee Mark O’Mahony currently ranked one and two in the Pompey attacking pecking order, the former Western Sydney Wanderers star has his work cut out to force his way back in.

There’s nothing to suggest the Blues won’t activate the clause. Although, it remains to be seen whether anything more than a one-year deal is offered. The remaining 2-3 months of the season are, therefore, shaping up to be hugely significant for Yengi.

Regan Poole

There’s no doubt, Pompey possess a wealth of options at centre-half. Their only problem is keeping them all fit and available for selection.

Poole is no execption here, with the former Lincoln defender named in a match-day squad against Oxford for the first time since mid-December. His return provided a welcome boost, with Conor Shaughnessy ruled out for six weeks. And while the still relegation-threatened Blues still have plenty to play for over the remainder of the season, the same can be said of Poole. If another contract comes at the end of the table, the 26-year-old might have to be content with a squad place, however, with January signing Hayden Matthews already proving to be a decent bit of business. Meanwhile, Ibane Bowatt wasn’t brought in last summer just to make up the numbers.

Cohen Bramall

The left-sided player was signed for an undisclosed fee from Rotherham United in January on a deal until the end of the season. His arrival was aimed to provide cover for Connor Ogilvie at left-back, but it’s been further up the field where the 28-year-old has been utilised. Indeed, the pacy and energetic player has provided head coach John Mousinho with a decent option on the wing - and it’s that type of versatility that will go down well at the end of the season, no matter where the Blues end up.

Ben Killip

Like Cohen, Killip arrived during the January transfer window on a deal until the end of the season. He’s ultimately at Fratton Park to provide back-up to first-choice Nicolas Schmid and No2 Jordan Archer. But he’ll have designs on more than that and will be keen to impress the Blues between now and the end of the season to ensure he’s considered a viable option when new contracts are being handed out in the summer.

Zak Swanson

The 24-year-old has accumulated 25 appearances this season - despite concerns last summer over his fitness and the arrival of Jordan Williams from Barnsley. The emergence of Terry Devlin as a more-than-relable option at right-back hands further credit to Swanson, whom the club have a 12-month option on. We all remember how last season’s contract saga played out. There’s the potential for something similar again this summer - although the former Arsenal man appears to be in a far better position this year to demand a new deal.

The unfortunate winger - who is currently back at League Two Colchester on loan - has played his last game for the club. There’s no denying that.

Tom Lowery

The midfielder currently finds himself out on loan at former club Crewe Alexandra after falling down the pecking order at Fratton Park and missing out on the Blues’ 25-man squad list over the first half of the season. Like Scully, his Fratton Park career looks over.