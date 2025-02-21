A rumour linking Pompey with a free-transfer move for former USA international Dom Dwyer has been described as ‘absolute rubbish’.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furthermore, Blues fans who have spotted the social media-led speculation have been encouraged to put it straight ‘in the bin’ without giving it a second thought.

The no-holds-barred warning comes from The News’ chief sports writer, Neil Allen, via our latest episode of Pompey Talk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allen was asked about the link which emerged on X on Wednesday, with the Blues - according to the so-called ‘source’ - set to sign the former Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City striker as a replacement for the injured Callum Lang.

And there was no doubting what The News man thought about the latest Fratton Park transfer rumour as he responded to colleague Jordan Cross’ question.

He replied: ‘It's just rubbish. Unfortunately, that's how social media is. Somebody pops up claiming they're a journalist.

‘I've often talk about fake journalists and silly accounts making up rumours. And this is one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I've got in touch with the football club (Pompey) and it’s absolute rubbish. Sorry, the phrase to me was “absolute nonsense”. So, yeah, just discount that.

‘It's mad, isn't it? I know a lot of Pompey fans haven't believed it. But it gets around social media and we seem to be talking about social media every week at the moment.

‘We have to look into some of them and dismiss them, but we can't waste our time checking every single one of them out because some of them are obviously nonsense - and this is one of them.

‘So, put it in the bin.’

Who is Dom Dwyer?

The spurious link to Dwyer came within 24 hours of Pompey ruling 10-goal top-scorer Lang out for the remainder of their Championship season following a hamstring injury picked up in last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Oxford United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues have one spot left in their 25-man squad to bring in a free agent if they feel the need to do so - something they did last February when they signed midfielder Lee Evans following his Ipswich release.

But it’s clear Dwyer, who was born in West Sussex and moved to the USA from non-league football in 2009, is not someone they hold an interest in.

The 34-year-old is currently without a club after being let go by USL Championship side Oakland Roots last month. The forward scored one goal in 15 appearances for the Florida outfit last season, but was released alongside fellow frontman Miche-Naider Chéry on January 23 after less than a year with the club.

The now free agent has featured for five different sides on the other side of the Atlantic, with stops at Toronto FC and Atlanta United also included in a successful career in the MLS that saw Dwyer pick up four major trophies and four caps for the US national men’s team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Norwich City youngster’s 2017 £1.2m move from Kansas to Orlando was an MLS record at the time. But while the forward - who has scored 58 goals in 255 league games Stateside - awaits his next club, it’s clear a move to Fratton Park isn’t on the cards.

For your next Pompey read: Portsmouth v QPR: Predicted line-up with big calls to make as players return to fitness