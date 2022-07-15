And the midfielder hailed the talented foursome’s return to full fitness as they prepare to hit the ground running next term.

The former Charlton and West Ham prospect has shone in pre-season and earned praise from Danny Cowley, who has indicated a loan move is now on the backburner for the 21-year-old.

Meanwhile, both ex-Manchester United and Birmingham man Reid and Vincent have returned from a season of injury woe at full throttle, along with Southsea’s Mnoga who started against Bristol City on Tuesday with Sean Raggett sidelined.

There’s also the likes of first-year pros Toby Steward and Harry Jewitt-White, as well as third-year scholars Dan Gifford and Alife Bridgman now in the senior ranks.

Mingi, who also had injury issues last term, has revealed how the group have developed a close bond in their time together at Fratton Park, and feel they are now well placed to go from potential talent to meaningful assets for Pompey.

He said: ‘The four of us are all close.

From left, Haji Mnoga, Liam Vincent, Jayden Reid and Jay Mingi

‘We came on trial together and we’ve been through the trials and tribulations together.

‘If I’ve had it bad, he’s had it way worse than me - and Liam as well. We’ve definitely had those challenges to overcome.

‘That’s what has brought us all closer.

‘Me, Jayden and Liam are all similar ages and Haji as well, so it’s only natural that we blend together.

‘There’s a proper talented group there and we are all in similar positions, we help each other.

‘If we see something, we won’t hesitate to say something - “I think you should be doing this, or I think you should be doing that”.

‘It’s nothing personal, we just all want the best for each other. That’s why the friendship is so good.

‘It just works that we get on and we don’t take anything personally, we just implement it.

‘Ultimately, we have the same goals so it’s easier for us to go through it together rather than individually tackling it.’

Mingi explained how the warm-up win at Hawks at the start of the month provided a significant landmark for the quartet on their Pompey journeys.

All four were introduced after the break by Cowley in the eventual 3-0 success and the moment wasn’t lost on the band of brothers.

Mingi added: ‘Against Havant and Waterlooville, that was the first time we all played together.

‘All of us being on the pitch at the same time, we spoke after and said it’s been a long time coming.

‘We were all on the pitch injury free and it felt like a blessing.

‘Liam was on the pitch after his issues, Jayden first game in 12 months, Haji coming back and playing. It was a very good feeling.

‘It meant a lot to us, even all four of us training for the first time. It was like “guys, you know what time it is, it’s time to go to work!”.