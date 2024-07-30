Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Fratton faithful have been rallying behind Colby Bishop following news that the Pompey striker requires heart surgery.

A routine pre-season scan identified a potential risk, with the 27-year-old now set for immediate treatment to rectify the issue.

It guarantees an as-yet-undetermined period on the sidelines for the forward, who was signed from Accrington for £500,000 in the summer of 2022.

That will come as a huge blow to Pompey as they prepare for their Championship return in less than two weeks time.

However, as pointed out by these members of the Blues family, Bishop’s heath takes priority. Here’s a selection of the messages sent to the striker and his family via social media as the Fratton faithful wish him all the best with the procedure and his recovery.

@pompeanut1898: The blue army are behind you, Colby.

@FeedMeAnarchy: Looking forward to welcoming Bish back onto the pitch when he is fit and well enough to do so. We're all with you, Colby.

@ThorndykeGary: I know he'll show the same fight and determination to get through this as he shows when he has the star and crescent on his chest. Get well soon Colby, we are all with you...PUP.

@AntenITFC1988: All the best Colby, you'll come back stronger than ever.

@pfc_sam: All the best Colby. Be banging goals in the Championship in no time.

@JackDavis10: Colby Bishop’s magic!!! More important things in life than football and brilliant work all picking this up and treated before any potential disaster. The reception when you get back on the Fratton turf will be something else.

@Kelsardourden: Good luck Colby hope it goes well for you. Hopefully you get back to experience the Championship. you deserve to be there.

@PompeyChimes90: Get well soon Magic Man, love to all of your family and come back strong.

@k_p_woolley: All the very best Colby. As everyone says your health is more important than football but I am certain Pompey will support you through the process. We all hope you get the problem sorted speedily and can return to us.

@hantshog30: Best wishes to you and your family at this time.looking forward to your return to fratton. PUP.

@sammiepfc03: Sending love to you Colby.

@Boston_Rabbit: Best wishes and a speedy recovery to Colby. Thank God they found this; great job by the medics and PFC.

@DanMcClumpha1: Get well soon Colby! Ur Pompey family are behind you all the way.

@RayCampbellSays: Thoughts are with Bishop and his family, get well soon!!! I'm glad they found it early so you can heal and come back fighting!! All the best!!