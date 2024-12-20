Ibane Bowat has been backed to emerge from his injury darkness at full throttle next season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Pompey boss John Mousinho has moved to correct inaccuracies around the reported £500,000 fee said to have been paid for the Fulham man last summer.

Mousinho has explained how the scheduling for Bowat’s recovery from the serious knee injury suffered after his arrival at Fratton Park, could leave him well placed to kickstart his Blues career next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Bowat’s attitude and the plan to accelerate his recovery ahead of pre-season are positives for his return.

Mousinho said: ‘Ibane’s been great around the place and kept himself at it in his rehab.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You’ve got to keep yourself going and keep yourself at it - it’s a really tough and dark place physically and mentally.

‘Ibane has kept himself going really well and is a big part of the group.

‘For us, it’s just a case of if he’s available to train in the summer we get him back up to speed and he’s ready for pre-season - and then impact us next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I think with the way his injury is going to work out, the length of time he’s going to be out means he’s going to have a really long, solid block going into pre-season next year.

‘That will be before we ask him to do anything from a game perspective, so I think that will do him good.’

Mousinho has also corrected the £500,000 fee which was reported to have been paid for Bowat, as his move to Pompey was sealed. The Blues boss made it clear the figure was ‘wildly higher’ than the amount agreed with Fulham to secure his services.

Mousinho added: ‘We didn’t pay too much for Ibane, the reported fees were wildly higher than what we did pay for him. I think we got a really good deal with him, without knowing the ins and outs of it.

‘The more important thing, though, is that when he does come back and does train he has that time to get back into the squad.’