Pompey brought their transfer window dealings to a close by concluding three bits of business on deadline day.

The ‘£500,000’ signing of centre-back Ibane Bowat from Fulham represented the Blues’ only incoming as the Scotland under-21 international took the number of new Fratton Park arrivals this summer to 15.

But with Pompey also keen to trim their squad, the late departures of Anthony Scully and Gavin Whyte will have been considered welcomed extras when hope appeared to be diminishing in that respect.

It’s unclear whether Bowat was registered in time to play a part in today’s visit of Sunderland to Fratton Park.

But as we wait to see, here’s four other bits of transfer business Pompey fans will be interested in as the Blues’ Championship rivals scrambled on the final day of the summer transfer window to get their business done.

Abu Kamara - Norwich to Hull

As expected the former Blues loanee completed his multi-million pound move to Hull as deadline day drew to a close.

A medical was passed in London during the day, allowing the 21-year-old to head to Leeds, where he met up with his new Tigers team-mates ahead of their game at Elland Road today. The lateness of the deal means Kamara will have to wait for his Hull debut, though.

The winger, who handed in a Norwich transfer request earlier this month and was on the Blues’ wanted list this summer, has signed a three-year deal at the MKM Stadium, with the club having the option of a further 12 months.

It’s believed a £4.5m package that includes add-ons convinced Norwich to part ways with the England under-20 international.

George Edmundson - Ipswich to Middlesbrough

The long-standing Pompey target opted for a move to Middlesbrough on transfer deadline day as the in-demand Ipswich defender disappointed a host of Championship clubs keen to exploit his situation at Portman Road.

As well as the Blues, Watford, Hull and Blackburn were all keen to land the 27-year-old, who had dropped down the pecking order with the Tractor Boys.

Yet it was Boro who won the race for his signature, with the former Rangers centre-back moving to the Riverside Stadium on a season-long loan.

Michael Carrick's relationship with Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is believed to have helped get the deal across the line. However, at one point the move looked set to collapse as Middlesbrough and Ipswich got caught up in another transfer saga involving Boro striker Emmanuel Latte Lath - who will be staying with the Championship side.

Ben Nelson - Leicester to Oxford

There was no late drama as far as Ben Nelson was concerned, with the young centre-back completing his loan switch to the Kassam Stadium without any hitches.

The Foxes defender had been linked with a move to Pompey as the Blues upped their search for a central defender. A deadline day move for Fulham centre-half Ibane Bowat put pay to that, though, giving the U’s the ability to fight off interest from Swansea, Derby and West Brom to land the 20-year-old.

Nelson was Oxford’s 16th signing of the transfer window.

Marcus Harness - Ipswich to Derby

Just like Portman Road team-mate George Edmundson, Harness found himself surplus to requirements at Portman Road as boss Kieran McKenna splashed the cash this summer.

Despite featuring twice off the bench for Ipswich in their opening two games of the new Premier League season, the former Pompey winger was allowed to leave the Tractor Boys to link up with Derby on loan.

A player the Blues sold to Ipswich for a fee in the region of £750,000 in 2022, Harness was the Rams’ second arrival on deadline day. On Friday, Paul Warne also welcomed Liverpool defender Nat Phillips to Pride Park on a season-long loan.