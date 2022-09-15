The changing view of Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday, Peterborough United & Co’s chances of promotion from League One
Pompey continued their impressive start to the campaign with a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Burton on Tuesday evening.
That win marked the Blues’ sixth straight League One triumph as well as maintaining their unbeaten record in the division.
Danny Cowley’s men are only bettered by Ipswich on goal difference, with both sides picking up 20 points in their opening eight matches of the season.
It is early stages of course, but there are still plenty of reasons to be positive.
Most Popular
-
1
The heartwarming story of young Portsmouth fan with autism who played vital role in Burton Albion win
-
2
Portsmouth boss optimistic over missing first-team pair as top-of-the-table clash with Plymouth looms
-
3
Tottenham Hotspur loanee’s blunt response to disallowed Portsmouth goal against Burton Albion
Pompey already seen past promotion rivals Peterborough at Fratton Park at the start of September and picked up a valuable point against Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the campaign.
The Blues’ win at the Pirelli Stadium has only boosted those early hopes among many at Fratton Park, who already believe this has the potential to be the year.
But how do the bookies rate Cowley’s side’s chances of promotion this term with the prices shifting?
We’ve taken a look at the latest Sky Bet odds to see which teams they believe will make the step up to the Championship at the end of the season.
Here are their current bets.
Ipswich – 1/3
Sheffield Wednesday – 5/6
Pompey – 11/8
Derby – 11/4
Plymouth – 7/2
Bolton – 4/1
Peterborough – 9/2
Exeter – 8/1
Charlton – 9/1
Barnsley – 12/1
Oxford United – 14/1
Shrewsbury – 14/1
Wycombe – 14/1
Cambridge – 25/1
MK Dons – 25/1
Port Vale – 28/1
Lincoln – 33/1
Accrington – 40/1
Forest Green – 50/1
Bristol Rovers – 66/1
Fleetwood – 66/1
Cheltenham – 150/1
Burton – 200/1
Morecambe – 250/1.