That win marked the Blues’ sixth straight League One triumph as well as maintaining their unbeaten record in the division.

Danny Cowley’s men are only bettered by Ipswich on goal difference, with both sides picking up 20 points in their opening eight matches of the season.

It is early stages of course, but there are still plenty of reasons to be positive.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey already seen past promotion rivals Peterborough at Fratton Park at the start of September and picked up a valuable point against Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the campaign.

The Blues’ win at the Pirelli Stadium has only boosted those early hopes among many at Fratton Park, who already believe this has the potential to be the year.

But how do the bookies rate Cowley’s side’s chances of promotion this term with the prices shifting?

We’ve taken a look at the latest Sky Bet odds to see which teams they believe will make the step up to the Championship at the end of the season.

Pompey continued their unbeaten start to the League One campaign with a 2-0 win over Burton on Tuesday.

Here are their current bets.

Ipswich – 1/3

Sheffield Wednesday – 5/6

Pompey – 11/8

Ipswich sit top of the table and have also picked up 20 points in their opening eight matches of the season alongside Pompey.

Derby – 11/4

Plymouth – 7/2

Bolton – 4/1

Peterborough – 9/2

Exeter have had an excellent start to life in League One following their promotion from League Two as they sit ninth.

Exeter – 8/1

Charlton – 9/1

Barnsley – 12/1

Oxford United – 14/1

Shrewsbury – 14/1

Wycombe – 14/1

Bolton moved into the play-off spots with their midweek win.

Cambridge – 25/1

MK Dons – 25/1

Port Vale – 28/1

Lincoln – 33/1

Accrington – 40/1

Forest Green – 50/1

Bristol Rovers – 66/1

Fleetwood – 66/1

Cheltenham – 150/1

Burton – 200/1

Morecambe – 250/1.