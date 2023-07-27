John Mousinho said Ryan Schofield’s pedigree and all-round ability convinced Pompey to sign the goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old became the Blues’ 12th signing of the transfer window when he put pen to paper on a one-year deal at Fratton Park.

The former Huddersfield man, who has arrived on a free transfer, is also the second keeper to arrive at PO4 this summer, with Will Norris also drafted in on a free earlier in the transfer window.

Schofield’s arrival means Pompey can now allow young goalkeeping duo Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward to to complete loan moves to Gosport Borough and Chelmsford respectively.

He’ll fight Norris for the Blues’ No1 jersey. However, it’s the former Burnley and Peterborough man who is expected to be given the nod for the season-opener against Bristol Rovers on August 5.

Mousinho is nevertheless delighted to welcome his latest signing to the club. And he’s convinced Schofield’s presence will only make Pompey even stronger.

He said: ‘Ryan excelled as a youngster at Huddersfield and featured more than 30 times in the Championship.

‘He moved through the England age groups and is a great all-round keeper, with his shot-stopping a particular highlight.

‘He’s brave, a good size and can also kick well, so we’re delighted to bring in someone of his pedigree with experience at a higher level.’

Schofield’s permanent Pompey switch represents his seventh move following his debut for Huddersfield as a 19-year-old in 2019.

Since then he’s featured for the likes of Notts County, Hibs and Crawley as he’s tried to establish himself.

Not all those loans have worked out. Yet, there’s been plenty of managers who have been keen to work with the Huddersfield-born ace, who amassed 35 appearances for his hometown club.

Here’s what they have had to say following moves for the former England youth international, including Danny Cowley, who handed Schofield his senior debut against Middlesbrough.

Ryan Schofield Ryan Schofield has signed a one-year deal at Pompey following his Huddersfield release

Danny Cowley (Huddersfield) Appearances: 35 Cowley (after Schofield's Huddersfield debut): 'You look at Ryan's performance and he's such a young boy, he's still a baby, but he played with maturity and quality. I said to him before that it's going to be his first Championship game but it's the first of many. He did great and it's a proud moment for Clem (Paul Clements), our goalkeeper coach, and a proud moment for Ryan and his family as well.'

Neal Ardley (Notts County) Signed: On loan – January 2019. Appearances: 17 Ardley: 'He's a big, imposing keeper who talks really well and has a mature head on his shoulders. We've done a lot of due diligence on the lad and we feel we're getting someone who if we didn't take on his first league loan we'd never be able to get to this club again. 'Ryan's got all the attributes and his coach puts him right up there with some of the top keepers he's worked with.'

Paul Clements (Livingston) Signed: On loan – January 2020. Appearances: 3. Clements: 'He did well to cope with the challenge of men's football at Notts County last season and this move will provide him with new tests against higher-quality opposition in a very competitive league. It was also important that Ryan has a high quality of training and, under the supervision of goalkeeping coach Tony Caig, I believe he will be in good hands. I've been lucky enough to work with a lot of very talented young goalkeepers during my career and Ryan is up there with them. He has done well in training and when called upon this season with our first team, but this step is a really important one for him.'