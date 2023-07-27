Why Portsmouth have made ex-Huddersfield keeper their 12th summer transfer - and what previous bosses at Notts County, Hibs and Crawley have said about Ryan Schofield
The 23-year-old became the Blues’ 12th signing of the transfer window when he put pen to paper on a one-year deal at Fratton Park.
The former Huddersfield man, who has arrived on a free transfer, is also the second keeper to arrive at PO4 this summer, with Will Norris also drafted in on a free earlier in the transfer window.
Schofield’s arrival means Pompey can now allow young goalkeeping duo Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward to to complete loan moves to Gosport Borough and Chelmsford respectively.
He’ll fight Norris for the Blues’ No1 jersey. However, it’s the former Burnley and Peterborough man who is expected to be given the nod for the season-opener against Bristol Rovers on August 5.
Mousinho is nevertheless delighted to welcome his latest signing to the club. And he’s convinced Schofield’s presence will only make Pompey even stronger.
He said: ‘Ryan excelled as a youngster at Huddersfield and featured more than 30 times in the Championship.
‘He moved through the England age groups and is a great all-round keeper, with his shot-stopping a particular highlight.
‘He’s brave, a good size and can also kick well, so we’re delighted to bring in someone of his pedigree with experience at a higher level.’
Schofield’s permanent Pompey switch represents his seventh move following his debut for Huddersfield as a 19-year-old in 2019.
Since then he’s featured for the likes of Notts County, Hibs and Crawley as he’s tried to establish himself.
Not all those loans have worked out. Yet, there’s been plenty of managers who have been keen to work with the Huddersfield-born ace, who amassed 35 appearances for his hometown club.
Here’s what they have had to say following moves for the former England youth international, including Danny Cowley, who handed Schofield his senior debut against Middlesbrough.