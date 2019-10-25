The latest odds on Pompey being crowned League One champions come May have taken a another hit following a stuttering start to the season.

But despite a return of just four wins from 12 league matches so far this term, the bookmakers still have the Blues priced among the frontrunners to achieve promotion to the Championship come the end of the campaign.

On the back of a play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland in May, Pompey were placed as one of the favourites to go on and lift the title this season – along with the Black Cats and Ipswich.

Prior to a ball being kicked in the 2019-20 campaign, Sky Bet, Bet365, William Hill and Bet Victor had Jackett’s troops priced at 8/1 to be crowned champions this term.

In spite of suffering an opening-day defeat at Shrewsbury, Pompey were actually placed as 4/1 favourites to lift the league title as they prepared to make the trip to Sunderland on August 17 – a game they would lose 2-1.

But since then the Blues’ odds to reach the Championship as League One winners have understandably dropped.

Kenny Jackett

A hard-fought 1-0 win over Lincoln on Tuesday was just the fourth Jackett’s men have managed in 12 league fixtures to date.

Although the victory propelled them up two places to 16th in the table, they remain 11 points adrift of leaders Ipswich.

And as Pompey fall further adrift of the division’s pacesetters, the odds on them being crowned champions have fallen.

At the time of writing, the Blues were 14/1 with Sky Bet and Ladbrokes and 16/1 with Bet365 to go on and win the title.

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich, who were knocked off top spot by Peterborough earlier this week, remain the favourites seal an immediate Championship return as champions.

Both Bet365 and Sky Bet have the Tractor Boys priced at 9/4 to take third tier glory this term, with Ladbrokes and William Hill offering odds of 2/1 on the same outcome.

Although Sunderland took the decision to sack manager Jack Ross earlier this month, the Black Cats are 11/2 with Sky Bet and William Hill for new boss Phil Parkinson to guide them to glory.

Peterborough have made a storming start to the season, going top of League One following their 4-0 win over Accrington on Wednesday.

Darren Ferguson’s troops have now been installed as the second favourites to lift the league title this season.

On the back of their storming start to the campaign, the likes of Bet365, Ladbrokes, William Hill and Sky Bet have them priced at 9/2 to be crowned champions.

However, the bookmakers still have Pompey among the favourites to seal promotion to the Championship come May.

Priced at 7/2 with by both Bet365 and Sky Bet, it shows belief the Blues can overcome a stuttering start to return to the second tier via an automatic promotion place or through the play-offs.

Although better odds are being offered on Ipswich, Peterborough, Sunderland, Rotherham and Fleetwood achieving promotion this season.

The Blues currently sit 16th in the table – closer to the relegation places than the play-off spots.

Jackett’s troops have just a four point cushion between themselves and AFC Wimbledon in the bottom three.

But Pompey are 100/1 with both Ladbrokes and Coral to drop down to League Two this term.

According to Bet365 and Sky Bet, relegation appears even less likely with odds of 150/1 being offered.

Bolton, currently 18 points adrift of safety on minus five points, are the overwhelming favourites to go down.

Meanwhile, Southend – who appointed former Pompey skipper Sol Campbell as boss on Tuesday – are 1/9 with Bet365 and Betfair to be playing in League Two come next season.