The docks and foundations of hard work - Jed Wallace on what must happen as Portsmouth and Millwall renew acquaintances

The big Blues favourite will come up against the side he emerged at, after Danny Cowley’s side were paired with Millwall in the Carabao Cup.

It’s the first time Wallace has faced Pompey since leaving to join Wolves in 2015, as the two clubs renew acquaintances after nine years.

The midfielder admitted the occasion is one he’s been waiting for since he left the outfit he made 121 appearances at.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s a tinge of regret the clash is not at Fratton Park, although there’s an outside chance of a venue switch with the Lions relaying their pitch.

But Wallace sees plenty of links between the clubs to make the clash one to savour - hopefully with both sets of fans present.

Wallace said: ‘I can’t wait for it, I’m buzzing about it.

Jed Wallace. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘I’ll be honest, I’d probably rather have come back to Fratton Park.

‘I just hope the away fans are allowed back in for the game.

‘After 18 months, of the Fratton faithful not being able to follow their club I’m pretty sure they’ll be taking every ticket available.

‘It’s a bit of a weird one, Millwall and Portsmouth, because there’s a lot of respect between the two clubs and groups of fans.

Shaun Williams and Jed Wallace. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

‘There’s similarities in what the clubs stand for.

There’s the docklands and dockyard and both places are built on the foundations of hard work.

‘That’s why players like myself, Ben Thompson and Shaun Williams, whose games are built around passion and hard work, that’s why we’ve been successful at both clubs.

‘I can’t wait for the game to come around.’

The two clubs being paired also paves the way for Williams to meet the club he spent seven years at, so soon after departing for PO4.

And Wallace explained that will be another of the many sub-plots surrounding the clash.

He added: ‘Not only do I get to play against Portsmouth now, I get to play against one of my best mates!

‘I’ve been waiting six years to play against Portsmouth - and Willo gets to come back to his old club a few weeks after leaving!

‘The lads in the group chat at Millwall were buzzing we get to see Willo again so soon.

‘We’ve got a tight group and it’s always difficult when a stalwart like Willo leaves.

‘But we are looking forward to seeing him again.

‘I’m desperate for Portsmouth to get back into the Championship, so I’ll be putting pressure on Willo to make sure that happens!’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.