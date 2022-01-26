For last month Danny Cowley insisted Manchester City can only recall the Irish international should they have goalkeeper availability issues.

And with four stoppers on their books – in addition to Bazunu – that looks pretty unlikely during the five remaining days of the January window.

According to The Irish Sun, Boro boss Chris Wilder has ‘enquired’ about the 19-year-old, who is presently on loan at Fratton Park.

The Championship side are also reportedly pursuing Newcastle’s Jeff Hendrick, having recently captured Aaron Connolly from Brighton on loan.

He told The News at the time: ‘There is no recall, the clause is if Manchester City get into serious injury concerns with the goalkeepers.

‘And they have a few in front of Gavin, not loads, but enough to suggest that won’t happen.

Pompey's impressive loanee Gavin Bazunu has been linked with a switch to Middlesbrough by The Irish Sun. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We would have to be very unlucky should that occur, but then again not much has gone for us at the moment.

‘Gavin has been incredible for us at every level in terms of improving the team, working towards the game idea and value for money.’

At Manchester City, goalkeepers Ederson, Scott Carson, Zack Steffen and Cieran Slicker have all been around the Premier League club’s first-team this season.

Meanwhile, Bazunu continues to enhance his reputation – both internationally and domestically – through regular football elsewhere.

He has featured 26 times for the Blues this term, while been handed six outings by the Republic of Ireland after establishing himself as first choice.

On Monday, Cowley allowed back-up Alex Bass to join Bradford on loan for the remainder of the season, such is his confidence in Bazunu.

Bass subsequently produced a stunning debut performance for the League Two side in Tuesday night’s 2-1 success at Walsall.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace youngster Ollie Webber is lined-up to replace Bass as deputy to Bazunu – and is expected to be on the bench against Charlton on Monday night.

