The ex-Portsmouth starlet bouncing back in surprise career move after suffering Fratton Park heartbreak

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 27th Feb 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 11:48 BST

Swapping Fratton Park for Northern Ireland was a venture into the unknown for Harry Jewitt-White.

Nonetheless, the canny Hayling Island youngster is now flourishing in the NIFL Premiership.

Following his Pompey summer release, eyebrows were raised when the Academy product elected to further his career by signing for the Belfast-based Crusaders.

Yet with three goals and an assist in his last six appearances, the 20-year-old is revelling in fresh surroundings.

Having come through the Blues ranks to make nine appearances, including one League One start, Jewitt-White needed regular first-team football.

There was a loan spell with the Hawks last season, which yielded 23 games and two goals in a season-long stay which impressed the Westleigh Park faithful.

Then, after being let go from the club he supports, he linked up with Crusaders in August on a two-year contract.

Initially, Jewitt-White was in and out of Declan Caddell’s team, however he has really found his feet since registering his first goal for the club in January.

The midfielder was introduced off the bench in the 54th minute at Coleraine and dramatically sealed a 2-0 victory with a goal three minutes into stoppage time.

Former Pompey youngster Harry Jewitt-White (left) is flourishing with Crusaders in the Northern Ireland Premiership. Picture: Inpho/Stephen HamiltonFormer Pompey youngster Harry Jewitt-White (left) is flourishing with Crusaders in the Northern Ireland Premiership. Picture: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton
Former Pompey youngster Harry Jewitt-White (left) is flourishing with Crusaders in the Northern Ireland Premiership. Picture: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton | Stephen Hamilton

That subsequently earned him a start the following game - marked by a goal in a 3-2 success over Portadown.

Jewitt-White has gone from strength-to-strength, with a 92nd-minute winner in the Irish Cup against Limavady United, followed by an 88th-minute assist in a 3-1 triumph against Ballymena United.

Indeed, it has been quite a purple path during his last six outings for the ex-Wales under-19 international, who has also now started five consecutive games.

In total, he has made 18 appearances, nine arriving from the bench, for a team which presently occupies fourth spot in the Northern Ireland Premiership.

At the time of his arrival, Caddell told the club’s official website: ‘I'm delighted that Harry has decided to join us for the next chapter of his career. Harry has been on our radar for the past while and despite numerous offers in England he has decided to join us on a two year deal.

‘Harry comes very highly recommended and fits in with the profile of player we are looking to bring here at Seaview.

‘His work rate, technical ability and game intelligence will be a massive asset to us in the coming years. I’m sure he will become a fans favourite here at Seaview and I look forward to helping him develop and reach the heights we all know he is capable of.’

Jewitt-White was released in May 2024, along with Sean Raggett, Joe Rafferty, Josh Martin, Lee Evans, Liam Vincent, Haji Mnoga and Ryan Schofield.

And now the once highly-regarded prospect appears to be fulfilling his potential in Belfast rather than Portsmouth.

