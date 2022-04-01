But Joe Mason is now looking to exorcise the demons of a failed title challenge with Cavalry FC next week – as the Canadian Premier League kicks-off.

The 30-year-old is looking to continue his prolific form for the Calgary-based side, after a promising, but ultimately fruitless, maiden season in Canada last season.

Following his release from MK Dons at the end of the 2020-21 season the centre-forward crossed the Atlantic for the second time in his career - and hit the ground running.

Across his 14 appearances during his first campaign in red he scored seven goals, which saw the Cavs miss out on top spot in the league on goal difference.

Many would have thought this would have put them in good stead for the play-off rounds to determine the division champions.

However, a 2-1 defeat to third placed Pacific FC after extra-time, meant the ex-Cardiff man’s prolific term ended without a trophy.

Joe Mason scored seven goals in 14 games for Calvary last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

This may come as a surprise to the Fratton faithful, due to his underwhelming loan spell at Fratton Park during the 2018-19 campaign.

Kenny Jackett raided his previous club, Wolves to bring him to the south coast – but he couldn’t recapture the form that saw his parent club sign him from Cardiff in 2016.

Mason made only four appearances in royal blue, including one substitute league outing, while his embarrassing penalty that sailed over the stands at Broadfield Stadium is not the kind of legacy he would’ve wanted.

Mason’s struggles in League One continued across the two seasons that followed at MK Dons.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international scored nine goals in 45 appearances across his outings for the Dons.

However, those travails look to be behind him as he looks to go one better this season and lift the championship for Cavalry.

The former Bolton loanee is expected to feature as they play play Atletico in the season opener next Saturday, before further trips to Forge and York United.

