Valerien Ismael has made it clear there must be improvements in his Blackburn side when they travel to Pompey after the international break.

Rovers’ top six ambitions hang by a thread after a run of four defeats in their previous five games, which has seen them slump down the Championship standings and five points away from the play-off positions.

In fact, the Ewood Park outfit are without maximum points in their previous three outings - all of which have come against relegation-scrapping sides.

After a 2-1 disappointment against Derby, the result was followed up by a 1-0 loss on the road against Stoke in midweek. And 21st-placed Cardiff inflicted further pain on Blackburn’s play-off hopes on Saturday after securing a 2-1 win in Lancashire.

Ismael is without a win after being appointed as John Eustace’s successor last month, where the Frenchman signed a long-term deal.

But with Rovers’ play-off hopes taking another blow, the head coach has made it clear his side have to start picking up wins. And that starts with his side’s trip to Pompey at the end of the month when the Championship resumes after the international break.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph after Saturday’s defeat to Cardiff, he said: ‘I think that the first thing is more to win the next game. As long as you're not winning games then it's difficult to compete.

‘We saw an improvement today when you play against the team at the bottom of the table but I think it was a problem throughout the season so it's nothing new.

‘Now we just have to make sure that we first recover properly, we get some players back to prepare the game and we refresh and reset for the next game to get the three points and this is what we need. This is the first step.’

Blackburn take on Pompey after international break

Blackburn make the trip to Fratton Park in under a fortnight’s time, with Pompey looking to return to winning ways after consecutive defeats to Plymouth and Preston.

The Blues have lost just two of their previous 13 Championship outings at PO4 and will be hoping their home form can lift them away from the relegation dogfight. John Mousinho’s men sit four points above the bottom three, with eight games remaining of the campaign.

