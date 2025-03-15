Pompey’s remaining eight games of the season have to be treated like cup finals.

That is the no-nonsense verdict from Cohen Bramall, who has insisted Pompey must take the run-in by the scruff of its neck.

John Mousinho’s men suffered a major blow to their survival hopes on Saturday afternoon after falling to a 2-1 defeat to Preston.

Colby Bishop thought he’d grabbed a point for the Blues on the 83rd minute before confusion at the back between Nicolas Schmid and Connor Ogilvie allowed Stefan Thordarson to net a winner in the dying stages.

Despite Pompey sitting 10 points clear of the relegation zone after the victory against Leeds just seven-days ago - and seemingly safe from the drop - two consecutive defeats against the Lilywhites and Plymouth has seen the gap now reduced to four points.

After the international break, Mousinho’s side face Blackburn on March 29 before key games against relegation rivals Derby and Hull in a crucial end to the campaign.

With eight games set to decide the Fratton Park outfit’s Championship future, Bramall is adamant he and his fellow team-mates must treat the remaining fixtures like cup finals.

‘They’re massive,’ he told The News. ‘We have to focus game by game and take it by the scruff of the neck. I know it’s cliche but every game is a cup final. We just need to keep our heads down and stay focused.

‘Stay with us, they (the fans) have been amazing. When we’re at Fratton we are a different side, but it’s about staying positive. We need to keep our heads down and working hard, they’re the main things now going forward.’

Pompey fans to play key role in run-in

Pompey were backed by 3,624 fans at Preston, who made the near 525-mile round trip to Deepdale, despite the midweek disappointment to Plymouth.

The surprise loss to the relegation rivals on Wednesday didn’t deter the Fratton faithful from making the journey to Lancashire. And that impressive support is something Bramall believes will be key in the run-in.

‘It’s unbelievable. In my career, I haven't really experienced anything like it. Every game I look and I’m just amazed I’ve got fans like this. They’re the best fans in the league, the best fans in the country. We’ve just got to work harder. That’s what it’s about.

‘We’re a hard working team and that’s the bare minimum. They’re the non-negotiables doing the bare minimum. We’ve just got to focus on the run-in and working hard in every game.’