Hiwula has been given regular game time since his move up north, but has still failed to live up to expectations.

After a reasonable spell at Coventry, the forward arrived at Fratton Park last season with many fans pinpointing him as the man to bring cutting edge to their team’s forward line.

The 27-year-old failed to live up to expectations though, making 15 appearances in all competitions last season.

Many put Hiwula’s lack of success down to a lack of opportunities.

That led to regular calls by Pompey fans on social media to bring the forward on or start games.

But it seems former boss Kenny Jackett knew better with Hiwula proving to be utilised as a squad player, as he featured nine times in the league with only one start to his name.

Jordy Hiwula only netted three times in all competitions during his time at Fratton Park. (Picture.Joe Pepler)

Netting just three times in his south coast stay, all of which came in cup competitions, he was let go in the summer by Danny Cowley after failing to impress the new Blues boss.

With his contract not renewed at Fratton Park, the forward was snapped up by Richie Wellens at Doncaster.

However, after missing the first month of the season through injury, Hiwula has continued his struggle in form - managing one goal in 19 games.

Hiwula is also a part of a team who have the worst goalscoring record in League One – having netted just 13 goals this season.

His woes continue as Rovers sit 23rd in League One with a drop to League Two looming large.

The Yorkshire side sacked boss Wellens in November, with Donny picking up three wins since the start of the campaign.

But under new caretaker manager Gary McSheffrey, the striker has still failed to regain form as he goes in search of his goalscoring touch.

