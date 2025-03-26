Isaac Hayden has expressed his Newcastle frustrations, having failed to register a Toon first-team appearance for more than four years before his January move to Pompey.

And the 29-year-old has credited Jamaica for helping him return to his best ahead of a crucial run-in for the Blues.

The midfielder arrived at Fratton Park during the winter transfer window after penning a loan deal until the end of the season from St James’ Park. Hayden ticked plenty of boxes by adding much-needed Championship experience to John Mousinho's squad in their relegation battle.

Partnering Andre Dozzell and Freddie Potts at various points throughout the second half of the campaign, the ex-Norwich and QPR loanee has proven to be a solid bit of business by Pompey, who were in need of midfield reinforcements.

This has seen the former Arsenal talent amass 11 appearances during his stint PO4 - eight of which have come in the starting XI.

That’s after the midfielder failed to register a single outing for Newcastle since featuring in a Premier League defeat to Manchester City in December 2021.

With game time limited at the Magpies and Hayden settling in to his new surrounds at Fratton Park, the midfielder wasn’t selected by Jamaica boss Steve McClaren for last month’s international games against Trinidad and Tobago. But the experienced campaigner is back in the Reggae Boyz’s set-up and played the whole 90 minutes of Saturday’s Gold Cup first-leg 1-1 draw against Saint Vincent.

In the afteramth of his Newcastle frustrations, the midfielder has credited Jamaica for helping him rediscover his form - which will no doubt pay-off for Pompey.

Return to Jamaica squad after Pompey performances

Isaac Hayden has played three times for Jamaica after switching international elegances last year. | Getty Images

Speaking to JFF Live, he said: ‘It’s been good for me to get back out again and get some games. Obviously, the first half of the season was really frustrating for me. Jamaica helped out massively in terms of giving me that mental break and ability to go out there and perform.

‘I’ve been lucky enough to have the opportunity to go to another good club in Portsmouth and get some minutes and try to help them as much as I can from potentially being relegated which, hopefully, we won’t do.’

The Reggae Boyz are back in action today for the second-leg tie against Saint Vincent, with the winners earning qualification into the Gold Cup.

Hayden was the fourth member of Mousinho’s squad to be called up for international duty, along with Terry Devlin (Northern Ireland), Kusini Yengi (Australia) and Mark O’Mahony (Republic of Ireland under-21).

The English-born Jamaica international will be hoping to play a key role in the Blues’ Championship run-in, with four points currently separating Pompey and the relegation zone.

