Pompey’s form since the turn of the year has lifted them out of the Championship relegation zone.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho's men currently sit four points above the bottom three in 17th place as the fight the survival heats up. And that is largely thanks to an impressive record at home, with six of Pompey’s seven league wins since the turn of the year coming at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues kick-started 2025 with an outstanding 4-0 thimping of Swansea, before triumphs against Middlesbrough, Stoke, Cardiff, QPR and league leaders Leeds at PO4 were registered.

Despite their near-perfect home record, results on the road have severely hampered the progress for Mousinho’s troops - with the Blues picking up maximum points in just one of their seven away games since January 1.

Combining all of Pompey’s 16 league results since New Year’s Day, where would the Blues sit in the Championship table if it was based on results since the turn of the year?

Using data provided by football statistics site Transfermarkt, we’ve worked out where the Fratton Park outfit would sit in the standings using just results in 2025 - and it would leave Pompey in a surprising position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where Pompey would sit in 2025 Championship table

Pompey's standout result of 2025 came against league leaders Leeds at the start of the month. | Getty Images

Of course, Pompey currently sit four places above the relegation zone, which makes their form since New Years even more surprising.

The Blues would be flying high in the standings if the season started on January 1, with seven wins from 16 seeing Mousinho’s side on the cusp of the play-off positions in seventh place.

The Fratton faihtful could’ve been looking at a very different outcome in their first season back in the second tier in 12 years if that run of results was replicated in the first half of the term. Pompey have had to contend with a number of issues throughout the campaign, which has mostly included the number of injuries to key personnel restricting the head coach.

That hasn’t stopped the Blues from impressing on a number of occasions, with results in 2025 reflecting that. Every Championship club’s contests have been calculated since the turn of the year and it would see Mousinho’s men in a very different position to what they currently find themselves in.

Here’s how the standings would look like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st: Coventry City - 31 points; 2nd: Burnley - 30 points; 3rd: Leeds United - 29 points; 4th: Sheffield United - 29 points; 5th: Sunderland - 25 points; 6th: Bristol City - 24 points; 7th: Pompey - 22 points; 8th: Millwall - 22 points; 9th: West Brom - 21 points; 10th: Norwich City - 19 points; 11th: QPR - 19 points; 12th: Hull City - 19 points; 13th: Preston North End - 18 points; 14th: Sheffield Wednesday - 18 points; 15th: Oxford United - 18 points; 16th: Cardiff City - 18 points; 17th: Middlesbrough - 17 points; 18th: Watford - 15 points; 19th: Plymouth Argyle - 15 points; 20th: Blackburn Rovers - 14 points; 21st: Stoke City - 14 points; 22nd: Derby County - 11 points; 23rd: Swansea City - 11 points; 24th: Luton Town - 10 points.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth relegation rivals Plymouth Argyle suffer 'huge' injury blow that will impact Championship survival hopes