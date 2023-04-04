Those men could present the ideal funds for John Mousinho to reshape his Blues squad ahead of a busy summer in the transfer window.

Sporting director Richard Hughes has recently revealed the south coast side could be looking to bring in as many as 10 new faces when the market opens.

With seven games still remaining in the season, Pompey have not ruled themselves out of the promotion race after they reduced the gap to three points to the play-offs on Saturday.

Mousinho already has 10 members of his first-team squad out-of-contract at the end of the season, with Ronan Curtis, Michael Jacobs and Ryan Tunnicliffe notable names.

But could any contracted men be on the move this summer?

We’ve taken a look at four players who Pompey COULD cash in on this summer.

Colby Bishop

It’s been made clear that Bishop will only be sold should rival teams put in an offer too good to turn down for the 26-year-old.

The star man is the Blues’ prized asset going into the summer after a fantastic maiden season at Fratton Park, which has seen him net 23 goals in all competitions.

Despite 12 new faces joining Pompey last summer, the striker was the stand-out signing after arriving from Accrington for £500,000.

Now, less than a year after his arrival, Blackburn and Ipswich have both reportedly been tracking Bishop ahead of a potential swoop.

Should the Blues receive the right figure, the front man’s profits could be reinvested in the squad to help Mousinho’s summer funds.

Denver Hume

The left-back has been out-of-favour with Mousinho, having appeared just three times under the head coach.

Indeed, the 24-year-old has accumulated just 15 minutes of football and is yet to start under the new Blues boss.

Hume arrived in January 2022 for a fee around £200,000 from Sunderland when Danny Cowley was at the helm.

However, injuries have limited the defender to just 28 appearances in all competitions since his arrival, with Connor Ogilvie the preferred option at left-back.

Reeco Hackett

Hackett looked to be on his way out of Fratton Park in January after the Blues reportedly knocked back an approach from Lincoln for his services.

After penning a two-year deal last summer, the winger will enter the final 12 months of his current contract at the season’s end.

He’s started five games and scored two goals under new boss Mousinho, but it remains to be seen whether he’s in the head coach’s long-term plans.

Joe Morrell

Morrell has been one of the stand-out players of the season following his return from the World Cup in December.

His impressive performances have seen him solidify his place in the centre of the park and recently started for Wales during the international break.

With the midfielder given the nod to represent his county in a European qualifier, it could see potential interest in him rise as his stock continues to grow at Fratton Park.