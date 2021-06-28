And the fee to prise Dale to Fratton Park if that is the case would supposedly be seven figures.

The former Altrincham loanee had a fine season as Crewe finished 12th in their first season back in League One in the 2020-21 campaign.

Crewe's Owen Dale has been linked with Pompey. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

In total, he registered 12 goals and three assists for Alexandra.

Dale has a year left on his Gresty Road contract, while the club hold the option of an additional 12 months – meaning Crewe hold plenty of bargaining chips.

The likes of Sunderland, Ipswich Preston and Blackburn have also been linked with Dale.

As of last week, Pompey had received no bids for Curtis.