The hefty price tag Portsmouth, Sunderland and Ipswich would have to pay for reported target Owen Dale
Crewe have slapped a £1m price tag on Pompey-linked winger Owen Dale, according to reports.
And the fee to prise Dale to Fratton Park if that is the case would supposedly be seven figures.
The former Altrincham loanee had a fine season as Crewe finished 12th in their first season back in League One in the 2020-21 campaign.
In total, he registered 12 goals and three assists for Alexandra.
Dale has a year left on his Gresty Road contract, while the club hold the option of an additional 12 months – meaning Crewe hold plenty of bargaining chips.
The likes of Sunderland, Ipswich Preston and Blackburn have also been linked with Dale.
