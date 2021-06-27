And, according to The Sun on Sunday, the winger’s potential switch could hinge on whether Ronan Curtis is sold this summer.

Dale has come through the ranks at Alexandra's renowned academy.

The 22-year-old was a regular for David Artell's side last season as they finished 12th in their first season back in League One.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale was one of Crewe's standout performers, plundering 12 goals in 48 appearances.

His exploits have reportedly caught the eye of Pompey chief Danny Cowley, who's conducting a major overhaul of his squad this summer.

Championship duo Preston and Blackburn, along with third-tier rivals Sunderland, Ipswich and Wycombe, have previously been credited with interest.

However, Dale is supposedly out of Ipswich and Wycombe's price range, according to the Sun on Sunday's Alan Nixon.

Crewe's Owen Dale is a reported target for Pompey. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

And it's claimed that Pompey could fund a move by selling Curtis.

The Republic of Ireland international is keen on a switch to the Championship, having spent three seasons at Fratton Park since arriving from Derry City.

By his own admission, Curtis has previously claimed there is interest from second-tier sides.

His agent also told The News that a move to the Championship would bolster Curtis' aspirations of featuring more regularly for his country.

Cardiff, Blackburn and Reading have all shown interest in the past, although any bids have yet to be received.

Pompey are likely to be in the market for an additional forward after the departure of Ryan Williams on a free transfer to Oxford United.