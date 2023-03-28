News you can trust since 1877
The highest-rated out-of-contract League One squad revealed - including Portsmouth, Charlton, Sheffield Wednesday & Derby men

There is expected to be a number of high-profile names in League One whose deals come to a close at the end of the season.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:00 BST

Pompey, at present, have 13 figures without a contract beyond this summer, which includes the likes of Clark Robertson, Jay Mingi and Ronan Curtis.

But as players look to stake a claim over a new deal prior to campaign’s climax, who have been the standout stars this term?

We’ve taken to WhoScored.com to discover the best-rated 18-man squad assembled from out-of-contract names.

Here’s how many of the Blues’ figures make the side.

From left: Joe Ward, Joe Jacobson, Clark Robertson, Josh Windass.

1. The best-out-of-contract squad

From left: Joe Ward, Joe Jacobson, Clark Robertson, Josh Windass. Photo: National World

Club: Morecambe; Age: 30; Appearances: 39; Clean sheets: 6; WhoScored rating: 6.87.

2. GK - Connor Ripley

Club: Morecambe; Age: 30; Appearances: 39; Clean sheets: 6; WhoScored rating: 6.87. Photo: David Rogers

Club: Wycombe; Age: 29; Appearances: 34; Goals scored: 0; Assists: 1; WhoScored rating: 6.84.

3. RB - Jack Grimmer

Club: Wycombe; Age: 29; Appearances: 34; Goals scored: 0; Assists: 1; WhoScored rating: 6.84. Photo: Alex Morton

Club: Pompey; Age: 29; Appearances: 18; Goals scored: 0; Assists: 2; WhoScored rating: 6.83.

4. CB - Clark Robertson

Club: Pompey; Age: 29; Appearances: 18; Goals scored: 0; Assists: 2; WhoScored rating: 6.83. Photo: Jason Brown

