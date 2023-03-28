The highest-rated out-of-contract League One squad revealed - including Portsmouth, Charlton, Sheffield Wednesday & Derby men
There is expected to be a number of high-profile names in League One whose deals come to a close at the end of the season.
Pompey, at present, have 13 figures without a contract beyond this summer, which includes the likes of Clark Robertson, Jay Mingi and Ronan Curtis.
But as players look to stake a claim over a new deal prior to campaign’s climax, who have been the standout stars this term?
We’ve taken to WhoScored.com to discover the best-rated 18-man squad assembled from out-of-contract names.
Here’s how many of the Blues’ figures make the side.