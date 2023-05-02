Pompey would make an 800-per-cent profit if they decided to cash in on popular centre-back Ryley Towler this summer.

That’s according to transfermarkt.co.uk who lists the Blues defender as one of League’s One most improved players this season in terms of market value.

The Fratton faithful needn’t worry, though. Pompey have no interest in selling their prized January signing just yet.

However, it further demonstrates the dramatic impact the 20-year-old has had at PO4 since his move from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

Following his switch to Pompey on January 6, after spending the first half of the season at League Two AFC Wimbledon, Towler has amassed 19 appearances and scored two goals.

That’s helped the defender to quickly establish himself as a firm favourite with Blues supporters, with many dismayed when John Mousinho took him out of the side for four recent games.

He’s now back in the team, though, and has started the past two games alongside on-loan Manchester United loanee Di’Shon Bernard.

Towler represented the Blues’ first signing under new sporting director Rich Hughes, with the Robins academy graduate joining despite Pompey being without a manager at the time, following Danny Cowley’s sacking.

That bodes well for the future, with the Fratton Park side keen to adopt a different approach in the transfer market and recruit more up-and-coming players who they can eventually sell on for a handsome profit.

Towler already appears to have ticked that box.

And as the Blues plan for the future with him firmly in their ranks, here’s the other League One players whose valuations have shot up since July 22 – according to transfermarkt.co.uk.

Note: all valuations are in euros.

1 . Eiran Cashin (Derby) Current value (according to transfermarkt.com): 1.2m euros. Increase in valuation: 140%. Difference: 700,000 euros. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2 . Jay Stansfield (Exeter - on loan from Fulham) Current value (according to transfermarkt.com): 1.2m euros. Increase in valuation: 140%. Difference: 700,000 euros. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3 . James Trafford (Bolton - on loan from Manchester City) Current value (according to transfermarkt.com): 2.5m euros. Increase in valuation: 150%. Difference: 1.5m euros. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

4 . Nigel Lonwijk (Plymouth - on loan from Wolves) Current value (according to transfermarkt.com): 1m euros. Increase in valuation: 233.3%. Difference: 700,000 euros. Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales