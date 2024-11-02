Pompey head to Hull today without seven first-team players being available.

Injuries have once again limited what John Mousinho can do selection-wise - but it’s something the Fratton faitfhful have had to get used to this term.

Indeed, it’s a situation the Blues have been coping with all season so far, with Paddy Lane, star defender Conor Shaughnessy and new Aussie arrival Jacob Farrell among those currently not an option when it comes to picking the side.

Meanwhile, Colby Bishop (heart) and Ibane Bowatt (knee) have yet to kick a ball for the Blues this season.

But are Pompey the only Championship club with mounting injury worries to contend with? We had a look and this is what we found out ahead of today’s round of fixtures, thanks to besoccer.com.

Blackburn - 2

Hayden Carter (knee), Scott Wharton (knee).

Bristol City - 6

Ross McCrorie (knock), Scott Twine (thigh), Cam Prin (leg), Ayman Benarous (hamstring), Rob Dickie (hamstring), Rob Atkinson (groin).

Burnley - 9

Lyle Foster (knee), Joe Worrall (foot), Benson Manuel (calf), Hjalmar Ekdal (muscle), Hannes Delcroix (muscle), Nathan Redmond (knee), Mike Tresor (leg), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Aaron Ramsey (knee).

Cardiff - 6

Callum Robinson (unknown), Joe Ralls (leg), Cian Ashford (leg), Aaron Ramsey (muscle), Ryotaro Tsunoda (muscle), Kion Etete, (leg).

Coventry - 4

Ben Wilson (unknown), Jake Bidwell (knee), Jamie Allen (leg), Raphael Borges Rodrigues (leg).

Derby - 4

David Ozoh (hamstring), Tom Barkhuisen (calf), Ryan Nyambe (knee), Tawanda Chirewa (thigh).

Hull - 6

Marvin Mehlem (calf), Liam Millar (knee), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (leg), Andy Smith (leg), Ryan Longman (shoulder), Harvey Crtwright (hand).

Leeds United - 4

Largie Ramazani (ankle), Ilia Gruev (knee), Ethan Ampadu (knee), Max Wober (knee).

Luton - 4

Reece Burke (groin), Reuell Walters (foot), Mads Anderson (leg), Tom Lockyer (heart).

Middlesbrough - 5

Alex Gilbert (knee), Lukas Engel (abdominal injury), Darragh Lenihan (ankle), Thomas Smith (Achilles), Alex Bangura (Achilles).

Millwall - 3

Tom Bradshaw (muscle), Josh Coburn (knock), Billy Mitchell (hip).

Norwich - 5

Marcelino Nunez (hip), Angus Gunn (ribs), Liam Gibbs (muscle), Christian Fassnacht (Achilles), Ashley Barnes (leg).

Oxford United - 4

Przemyslaw Plachets (muscle), Cameron Brannagan (muscle), Matt Phillips (muscle), Joe Bennett (muscle).

Plymouth Argyle - 2

Brendan Galloway (ankle), Conor Hazard (ligaments).

Pompey - 7

Conor Shaughnessy (calf), Jacob Farrell (knee), Ibane Bowatt (knee), Jordan Williams (hip), Zak Swanson (heel), Paddy Lane (Achilles), Colby Bishop (heart).

Preston North End - 4

Robbie Brady (ankle), Ched Evans (physical discomfort), Patrick Bauer (elbow), Will Keen (tendon injury).

QPR - 4

Kenneth Paal (thigh), Michael Frey (calf), L Morrison (muscle), Jack Colback (leg).

Sheffield United - 1

Tim Davies (leg).

Sheffield Wednesday - 1

Nathaniel Chalobah (muscle).

Stoke City - 4

Sam Gallagher (calf), Bosun Lawal (leg), Lynden Gooch (ligaments), Ben Pearson (muscle).

Sunderland - 8

Wilson Isidor (knock), Ian Poveda (muscle), Ahmed Abdullahi (knock), Salis Abdul Samed (knock), Eliezer Mayenda (knock), Niall Huggins (groin), Aji Alese (ankle), Jenson Seelt (groin).

Swansea - 3

Ji-Sung Eom (knee), Andy Fisher (groin), Josh Ginnelly (muscle).

Watford - 1

Angelo Ogbonna (hamstring).

West Brom - 4

Paddy McNair (hamstring), Semi Ajayi (leg), Kyle Bartley (knee), Daryl Dike (Achilles).