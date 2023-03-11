The key ingredients that are preventing Portsmouth from bridging the gap on Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Derby & Co

And combined with familiarity within the group, the Blues head coach is of the opinion that can be a forceful weapon in any side’s armoury.

Despite the Blues picking up form under Mousinho, the Fratton Park club have not been able to put serious pressure on those teams competing for a play-off place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six wins and two draws from the 11 games the former Oxford defender has taken charge of has produced 20 points.

It’s allowed Pompey to finally make an impression on the form table – but it’s hasn’t been enough to make those teams above them in the actual table nervous.

Tuesday night’s defeat at fifth-placed Barnsley represented another setback in those efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It stunted momentum the Blues had been building, which is a key commodity when the main focus at present is trying to bridge the gap on the promotion-chasers.

And it’s something those teams with an eye on the Championship have in abundance, along with another key promotion ingredient, according to Mousinho – familiarity within their ranks.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho with Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher after of the recent game at Home Park

‘I think the common theme is, they (the teams above the Blues) have squads that have been together for a bit longer than us,’ said Mousinho, when asked why the gap remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Barnsley are maybe a slight exception because they’ve only really been together this past eight to 10 months.

‘It took them a long time to get going at the beginning of the season, their form wasn’t particularly good, and they’ve got better since they actually played us as Fratton Park.

‘And, yeah, a bit of time spent together and a bit of momentum.

‘Ultimately, we haven’t had that. Even in the six weeks I’ve been here, we haven’t had any training time because of the sheer number of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I am at some point really looking forward to spending time on the training pitch with team and all the boys and trying to implement a few more of the ideas – not just in the class room but also out on the pitch as well.

‘These sides have had that and have got pretty solid squads. For the most part, if you look at the top sides, coaches and managers have been there for at least a bit of time.

‘I know Michael Duff is the exception. But if they’ve been there a bit of time, they’re building momentum and they’ve got a solid background behind them.’

Pompey’s early-season momentum under former boss Danny Cowley was brought to an end by a 14-match league run that produced just one win and 11 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho was appointed in January to kick-start the process all over again, with a home game at league leaders Sheffield Wednesday up next today.