Pompey boss John Mousinho admitted the chances of a Pompey return for Abu Kamara remain firmly in the balance.

But the Blues are hoping their strengthened relationship with Norwich can hold them in good stead over the outstanding winger, as the Blues boss praised their link-up with the Canaries.

Kamara signs off from a season-long loan at Carrow Road this weekend, after a soaring campaign in which he’s been a key component in his side’s title success.

The 20-year-old is wanted man at Fratton Park next term, but it’s unclear what lies ahead for Kamara at his stage.

Former Norwich midfielder, Andrew Hughes, has been key component in the Londoner’s loan stay as the club’s loan manager, before he joined David Wagner’s coaching staff.

Mousinho praised Hughes as both the conduit to a deal for Pompey and key element in Kamara’s personal development, in an excellent period for the attacker linked with the likes of Stoke and Leicester.

He said: ‘I think with Abu it’s a very, very interesting one.

‘First of all, we have to give a massive thanks to Norwich in terms of the way they’ve handled the loan.

‘We’ve been in constant contact with them throughout, in terms of Abs’ personal development.

‘Andrew Hughes was the loan manager at the start of all this, the player I’m sure we all remember, and he did a huge amount in terms of making sure Ab came he and fitted in.

‘We always speak to him and (assistant sporting director) Neil Adams about Abu’s progress, and Andrew in particular always take a huge amount of interest in what’s going.

‘So we really can’t thank them enough for the way they’ve conducted themselves, they’ve been great in facilitating what we’ve been able to do with Abs.

‘He’s just gone from strength to strength. I remember answering questions about Abs’ form around October time, because a couple of fans were getting on his back a bit and a bit frustrated, perhaps with a lack of output. We knew internally Abs would be able to produce though.

‘I think he’s produced scintillating football on the left, but done it even better on the right. He’s not really looked back since coming over to that flank.

‘Who knows what will happen with Abu? I’m sure that will be another conversation we have with Andrew and Norwich come the summer, then we’ll see how it goes from there.’

It remains unclear which division Norwich will be playing in next season, as they push for promotion and a place in the Championship play-offs.

Mousinho acknowledged operating in the second tier is the likely next step for Kamara, after shining in League One this season.

He added: ‘If you look at those pathways for players who end up in the Premier League.

‘A really successful League One loan spell followed by a Championship loan spell probably sets you up for the next level.