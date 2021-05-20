Yet, as things stand, Pompey don't have a single engine-room operation under contract heading into the 2021-22 League One season.

After the Blues’ retained list announcement, no longer is a centre-midfielder tied down.

Andy Cannon's release surprised some supporters, while Bryn Morris' exit was met with the opposite reaction by the vast majority.

George Byers has gone back to Swansea after a largerly underwhelming loan spell in the second half of the term.

And although the Blues are hopeful Harvey White will return for a second loan spell after making 22 appearances during the second half of the season from Spurs, there's always a chance that might not come off.

That leaves Tom Naylor and Ben Close, who ended the season as Cowley's preferred partnership – yet their respective futures remain precarious.

Both have been offered fresh deals on reduced terms and they are now are pondering their decisions whether to put pen to paper or depart.

Danny Cowley. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

In the case of Naylor, he reportedly has the option of returning to Mansfield. Although that would mean dropping to League Two, it offers the chance to go back to his native east midlands where his partner is currently expecting their first child.

Close, meanwhile, has to weigh up whether to take the security of a two-year contract or leave his boyhood club.

Should the Southsea lad choose the latter, it'll mean that Cowley have some serious recruitment to do in the middle of the park.

If Cowley two players for each position, like most managers do, there could be up to four fresh arrive to strengthen midfield numbers.

Ben Close, left, and Tom Naylor remain in contract negotiations with Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler

Already, we know that Scott Twine is one name that is on the Blues' shopping list. The Swindon ace has turned down fresh terms at the County Ground but won't be short of admirers as a free agent.

Twine’s Robins team-mate Jack Payne’s also been linked, although he’s more an attacking midfielder than someone who’d sit deeper in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

You'd also have to imagine that Cowley will want someone of a similar ilk to Naylor.

The captain's been an ever-present this term and the fact Cowley wants him in his squad suggests he's planning to have an enforcer who stamps out fires.

Given how Close was restored from the cold under Kenny Jackett to starting 10 of the 12 games after there was a change in management, it also suggests the Blues will covet a composed passing technician who can ensure they play through the thirds.

Then Cowley has to weigh up the other sort of midfielders he'd liked – whether that's someone with a range of passing like White or more of a box-to-box player that was Cannon’s remit.