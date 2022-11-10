And the striker claimed other teams will face similar adversity to the Blues of late and isn’t concerned by his side’s form in League One.

Danny Cowley’s men have seen their bid to go up stutter in recent weeks as injuries ripped through Danny Cowley’s squad.

The absence of key personnel has seen them slip to fifth in the table, 10 points behind second-placed Ipswich - albeit with two games in hand.

Indeed, Pompey have just picked up maximum points just once in their previous seven league matches against Forest Green in October.

It’s a stark contrast to their early-season pace, with the Blues shooting out of the blocks to move top of the table after the opening weeks.

This saw them remain undefeated in their opening nine matches of the campaign, before falling to a 3-2 loss to Kieran McKenna’s men at Portman Road.

With Cowley’s outfit losing touch with the teams above them, some uncertainty has sprung up in sections of support.

Colby Bishop has insisted Pompey's hard work will pay off in their fight for promotion.

Some have questioned Pompey’s promotion credentials after disappointing performances against Fleetwood, Charlton and Shrewsbury.

Nonetheless, star striker Bishop isn’t worried about his team’s recent run of results and believes there are the character traits in the group to pull through.

He said: ‘I think we’ve got a confident group.

‘I know results haven’t gone our way but that happens in seasons, you can’t have everything your way.

‘Hopefully we’ll be able to kick on now we’ve got a few decent results.

‘We’ve got a great group here. Everyone is humble in that changing room and we all work well together each day.