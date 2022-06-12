The forward, who is yet to agree terms to extend his Blues stay, found himself swamped with requests to get his Fratton Park future sorted after wishing former team-mate Shaun Williams luck with his move to Gillingham.

Fans’ favourite O’Brien, who has expressed a desire to stay on the south coast, is set to join the free agency ranks, with his short-term Pompey contract set to expire at the end of the month.

He remains the only one yet to agree fresh terms, with the Blues coming to agreements with fellow out-of-contract players Sean Raggett, Michael Jacobs and Reeco Hackett.

Danny Cowley told The News that the offer made sits within the working parameters of Pompey’s budget – but emphasised the Republic of Ireland international could easily be lured elsewhere.

That could explain the impasse that currently exits.

Yet in an attempt to sway O’Brien’s thinking, Blues fans on social media have taken it upon themselves to convince him to remain at Fratton Park.

Indeed, after his ‘Best of luck buddy’ message to Williams on Twitter, he found himself besieged with messages asking him to commit his future to the Blues.

Here’s a selection of the message sent to the player following his tweet for his former Pompey and Millwall team-mate.

@Luke313131: Dear Aiden, Please sign the contract. Please. Yours sincerely, Luke.

@waynepfc75: Come on Aiden give the fans the news we’ve all been waiting for, you know you want to! pup.

@BigGreggerr: Aiden please sign on darling please x.

@Mickkimber7: We really do need you, you have a passion for the game and can give so much to Pompey, Please sign on the dotted line and enjoy playing the game you love. P.U.P.

@RyanBri46023768: You’ve done it to yourself now. Harassed with signing the contract. Everyone at Pompey wants you to stay.

@PFCRhys_: sign the contract big boy x.

@ThePompeyBoys: Sign the contract please lad.

@FrattonBlue: Hurry up big fella! We’ve got season tickets to renew! #PUP