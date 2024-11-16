Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Most Pompey fans wouldn’t recognise him if he walked past them in the street.

Yet, Brad Wall is ready to take on crucial significance when it comes to the Blues’ Championship survival.

Wall is the man tasked with identifying the talent to keep the Blues in the second tier, as their new head of recruitment.

Wall has been credited with identifying the likes of Kamara, as 15 players arrived in his first transfer window at PO4.

Now the challenge is for him to continue his work in what is shaping up into a pivotal window for Pompey.

That’s something chief executive Andy Cullen has backed Wall to do, as he makes his mark with his new employers.

Cullen said: ‘Brad has been magnificent for us.

‘He obviously comes with a real knowledge and contacts within the game from the clubs he’s worked at.

‘He has a really close relationship with Rich (Hughes), who oversees the football operation as sporting director.

‘Brad is a really important component of what we’re trying to do

‘He has a really good knowledge of the international markets and is constantly bringing people to us.

‘People probably won’t see him because we don’t want him at the training ground much, we want him out on the road looking at players, watching football matches and travelling abroad.

‘Likewise, Phil Boardman before Brad was rarely around and he was actually based in the Midlands because it’s ideal in terms of getting around the country to watch games.

‘Brad has seamlessly stepped into Phil’s shoes and has been really, really important in terms of identifying players and bringing players to our attention.

‘Then the analysts can then do their work, and we get to a stage when identifying a particular player where he will say we should do our best to sign that player.’