He was the surprise face at Pompey’s pre-season curtain-raiser against Gosport on Tuesday night. And when it comes to the young career of triallist Jamal Baptiste there’s already been plenty to report - we bring you up to speed with the career path of the former West Ham and Manchester City man, as he attempts to earn a deal at Fratton Park.

High hopes

After being at West Ham since the age of eight, the Londoner progressed through the age categories before his fortunes really started to accelerate - becoming the second youngest player to represent the club’s under-23 side at the age of 15.

A professional contract then followed at the age of 17, with a two-and-a-half year deal signed in 2020, senior minutes arriving the next year and a full 90 minutes completed against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League in 2021.

The 6ft defender has also picked up England experience at various age-group levels.

Next big thing

There’s no doubt after his emergence hopes were high for Baptiste. That was underlined as Carlton Cole appeared on a podcast in 2020, touting the centre-half as the ‘next Rio Ferdinand’.

Cole said: ‘There’s loads to be looking forward to at the moment, there’s a lot of young English prospects coming through.

‘Especially Jamal Baptiste that I’m a massive fan of. Well he’s training with the first team at the moment (which tells you how highly rated he is) so I think he’s definitely a massive prospect.

‘He’s going to be the next Anton Ferdinand hopefully or the next Rio. So hopefully we can get these boys on the right track and help them transition into being a professional footballer full-time.’

Illness strikes

After hopes had been raised about what Baptiste could achieve at West Ham, few would have anticipated he would be on his way from the London Stadium last summer.

Yet, that is what unfolded with what was initially a slightly obtuse interview from Hammers boss David Moyes talking about the player.

Speaking in February 2023, Moyes said: ‘He's had real problems. Problems I won't discuss here, but real problems.

‘Look, he's someone we really like as a boy, like as a player. He's had difficult times and he's not helped himself, I've got to say, partly as well.

‘But it's not quite as smooth as I would like it to have been. We had really big hopes for him a couple of years ago but he's had difficulties to be honest.’

Speaking three months later as he left the club, Baptiste revealed he’d been diagnosed with Guillain–Barré syndrome - which causes muscle weakness.

In an interview with The Athletic last year, Baptiste said: ‘There were times where I’d be at training and I’m falling asleep in the physio’s room, but I’ve had a long sleep the day before. People were thinking I was always going to bed late.

‘I think that affected my timekeeping and occasionally turning up to training late. Maybe I should’ve dealt with that better by speaking to coaches or getting help earlier. I always hold myself accountable but there were times I’d wake up and think, “I’m not playing football. I’m not doing what I love. I don’t want to go training just to practically do nothing”.

‘It’s the longest I’ve gone without playing football and I didn’t know when I’d be able to return. I was determined to recover and get back to where I was.

‘I feel like people held such a high standard towards me that they disregard that I’ve never been injured before, or had other setbacks. I was struggling to deal with the situation but when I got help from the right people, I was relieved.’

No laughing matter

After a bold claim he was ‘ready for first-team football’ Baptiste agreed a move to Premier League champions Manchester City, but things failed to pan out as the player would’ve hoped.

A loan move to Belgian side Lommel SK quickly followed, but just three appearances and one start ensued for Baptiste under the side coached by former Arsenal defender Steve Bould.

Things then took a dramatic turn for the worse as a result of the 20-year-old’s own behaviour, after an incident last July where Baptiste was caught inhaling laughing gas while driving. He pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in February, given six points and paid £1,510 in the shape of a fine, victim surcharge and costs.

His exit from City was then confirmed this summer, as Baptiste looks to spark a career which has promised much back to life.