The new Blues signing was sent off on his debut for the Magpies in the National League last night at Yeovil Town.

After signing for the Blues last month, the former West Ham academy product was picked up by Alan Devonshire to gain experience in the fifth tier.

But it could barely have gone worse for the man who departed Charlton Athletic in the summer, as he was given his marching orders at Huish Park.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cowley had already revealed his plan to expose Mingi to senior football when he put pen to paper on the south coast.

That first taste of competitive action came in Maidenhead colours, after a one-month deal was agreed yesterday.

The 20-year-old started the game brightly as the Magpies chased their first victory in seven games, but received a yellow card midway through the first half.

The match entered half-time goalless, with the hosts arguably on top. And Maidenhead’s task to find that elusive victory grew harder when the Blues loanee was sent off with 20 minutes remaining.

Jay Mingi was sent off for Maidenhead United last night. Picture: Rogan/JMP

A cynical foul on Tom Knowles gave the referee no choice but to issue a red card, condemning the midfielder to a less than ideal start to life in Berkshire.

However, the 20-year-olds rush of blood didn’t prove too costly as the Magpies held out for a goalless draw.

It’s clear to see Pompey’s blueprint for emerging talent is to give them much needed minutes in senior football.

Although he is finding playing time hard to come by at present, Mingi’s teammate, Haji Mnoga was also sent to the National League with Bromley.

And Mingi is now set for a small period on the sidelines, as he faces a one-match ban for the Magpies before he can kickstart his time away from Fratton Park.

The midfielder’s arrival at Pompey became a protracted affair, as he played while injured after arriving on trial this summer.

That led to a threat of legal action from Mingi, which he later distanced himself from with Cowley explaining he was left perplexed by the turn of events.

What unfolded didn’t prove a barrier to the prospect eventually completing a deal until next summer at the end of last month, however.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron