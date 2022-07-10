The Blues boss have been left with 18-year-old Dan Gifford as the only number 10 to call upon with the season just weeks away.

Seventeen strikers have already been linked with a Fratton Park move this summer, with names including Kion Etete, Kyle Wootton, George Hirst, Cole Stockton and Colby Bishop all being credited with a potential move to PO4.

But as Pompey’s attacking crisis continues, how active have the Blues’ rivals been in the forward department this window?

We’ve taken a look at the 10 strikers who have been signed by League One clubs so far this summer.

Here’s who’s been on the move.

1. John Marquis The 30-year-old joined newly-promoted Bristol Rovers on Monday after he departed Lincoln at the end of last season. Marquis netted nine goals in 44 outings for both Pompey and the Imps during the 2021-22 campaign and has since signed a two-year deal with the Gas. Photo: Jason Brown

2. Saikou Janneh Janneh joined on a permanent deal from Bristol City, penning a two-year deal with Mark Bonner's side. The 22-year-old spent the second-half of last term on loan with League One rivals Shrewsbury but failed to score in any of his 13 outings while on loan with Salop. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

3. Dan N'Lundulu The forward returns to Cheltenham on loan from Southampton after spending the second-half of last term at the Johnny-Rocks Stadium. The 23-year-old scored two goals in 20 appearances in League One last term for both the Robins and Lincoln. Photo: Naomi Baker

4. David McGoldrick The former Republic of Ireland international made a surprise drop to League One to join newly-relegated Derby following his exit from Sheffield United. In total, the 34-year-old netted 30 goals in 136 outings for the Blades during his four-year stay. Photo: JAN KRUGER