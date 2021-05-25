The 59-year-old’s taken a somewhat surprising drop to League Two and take charge of Leyton Orient.

And although Jackett had plenty of detractors among fans during the end of his Fratton Park tenure, he remains a highly-respected figure at the Blues having acted in a dignified manner to the very end.

It’s why, should he come knocking for any of his former players, he won’t be immediately scotched.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In truth, you can’t imagine the ever-pragmatic Jackett realistically thinking he’d have a chance of prising some of his ex-players to Brisbane Road.

Those under contract are all established League One performers, while departures like Jordy Hiwula and Bryn Morris suffered from limited game-time when Jackett was in the PO4 hot seat.

Yet there’s one member of Danny Cowley’s squad that may appeal to Jackett at Orient – and it’d fit all parties.

Haji Mnoga’s potential has Cowley and fans aplenty excited.

Kenny Jackett, left, and Haji Mnoga. Picture: Nigel Keene

The marauding right-back’s shown glimpses of his talent and he’s been tipped for a bright future in the game.

The Blues have ensured Mnoga will remain for the 2021-22 season, having activated a clause in his contract for an additional year.

Now Cowley has to weigh up what his plans are for the defender next season.

What's paramount for Mnoga is exposing him to regular senior football at a level that will test him.

Haji Mnoga. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

While the 19-year-old is developed physically, he now needs to hone his craft when it comes to technical and decision-making sides of his game.

The National League is a viable option and the big bonus is that parent clubs can recall players after 28 days. That can help if injuries bite.

But Pompey will want to get Mnoga playing as high as possible and likely wouldn't turn down Football League interest if there was any.

As we know, Jackett's long been an admirer of Monga's attributes.

It’s why he handed the England youth international his debut aged 16, a pro contract aged 17 and snubbed interest last summer to keep him in his Pompey plans.

That led to Mnoga making his full Football League debut and all nine of his appearances arrived under Jackett before his sacking.

In hindsight, it might have proven more beneficial for Mnoga to have made a temporary exit. Given there was a lack of reserve matches amid the coronavirus, he had a dearth of action.

With Callum Johnson undisputed first choice right-back and James Bolton able to serve as deputy, sending Mnoga out crucial regular football at a key stage of his career would have made more sense.

Cowley doesn’t want the youngster’s burgeoning potential to stagnate any further and 35 games – either at Pompey or elsewhere – is the target next term.

If it's a loan period Mnoga's set for, Cowley will want a manager who rates him enough to feature week in, week out.