From the five out-of-contract stars heading for the exit door, Blues supporters believe the centre-back should be the priority to keep hold of.

According to our big Pompey survey, 44.5 per cent of respondents would like to see the club go the extra mile to keep Whatmough.

Craig MacGillivray is also set to leave, with the Blues not taking up the option of the additional 12 months on his contract.

The quintet all featured prominently after Danny Cowley took over the Fratton Park helm from Kenny Jackett in March.

Whatmough's been the Pompey head coach's priority to keep ahead of a renewed League One promotion push.

The 24-year-old proved to be a key player this term after overcoming a third serious knee injury of his career, scoring twice in 37 games.

Jack Whatmough and Craig MaxGillivray embrace. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Not far behind Whatmough in terms of the players that supporters believe Pompey should stretch their finances to keep is MacGillivray.

The keeper received 41.8 per cent of votes cast, with news of his departure leaving many supporters disappointed.

MacGillivray was named The News/ Sports Mail Player of the Season for 2020-21 and spoke of his desire to extend his three-year stay.

Had the option in his contract been taken up, Cowley revealed Pompey would have needed to accommodate a ‘real increase’ in wages.

Coming in next in terms of who the Blues should push the boat out for is Ben Close, who garnered 6.6 per cent of the ballot.

The Southsea lad was left in the cold for the vast majority of the season under Jackett.

However, Close was brought back into the fold after Cowley's arrival, starting 10 of the 12 games he took charge of.

The midfielder also had an option of an additional 12 months in his contract, which Pompey didn't activate.

Instead, he's been offered a two-year contract but on reduced terms.

It may come as a surprise that captain Naylor came out last in the poll with 3.1 per cent, with Williams claiming 3.6 per cent of votes.