Joe Rafferty was pleased with Pompey's hard-fought victory over Bristol Rovers.

However, the win came at a cost, with the right-back left angered by the challenge on Louis Thompson in the opening stages.

The Blues had to put in a gutsy performance to overcome Joey Barton’s men in a fierce contest at a sold-out Fratton Park.

Indeed, Danny Cowley’s men dug in deep to claim the result after they were pegged back on the hour-mark by a resurgent Rovers side.

Yet, late goals from Joe Pigott and Owen Dale secured the three points, which keeps Pompey third in the League One table.

Rafferty revealed Pompey had to pull out all the stocks to claim the win and was pleased with his side’s showing.

He told The News: ‘I thought it was a really good game, a good battle.

‘There were times where we had to stick with it and I think the fans were absolutely brilliant following on from Tuesday night. We’re feeling that they’re really behind us, which massively helps us.

‘The performance was really good, it had a little bit of everything. There were times where we had to dig in and then there were times where we really needed to go at them on the attack. I thought the performance was brilliant today.

‘We had to really dig deep at times because they’re a good team and were always going to come at us. We’re going to have spells in the game where there are going to be hard spells in there.

‘It had a bit of everything and was a really pleasing victory.’

However, the win was overshadowed by Glenn Whelan’s late challenge on Louis Thompson 19 minutes into the game - with the midfielder stretchered off with a suspected double leg break.

Rafferty was unimpressed with the decision and admitted he was left distracted throughout the game following the tackle.

He continued: ‘I didn’t really have a clear view, it just looked like a really awkward challenge.

‘It looked like he came through the back of him and I didn’t like to see it. It’s not nice to see at all.

‘It’s never nice to see anything like that and anyone in that situation, especially your team-mate, it kind of affects you.