It’s a call which match referee Martin Coy wouldn’t have taken lightly, given the many factors that would have been at play – including the 212 miles the majority of Pompey fans would have travelled to make it to Gresty Road.

However, there’s many out there who have already questioned the decision made following a 1.50pm pitch inspection, when the rain was beginning to ease, brighter skies were on the horizon and both clubs had faith in the playing surface.

Plenty have also questioned why a delayed kick-off wasn’t deemed an alternative to cancelling the fixture – a reasonable suggestion especially when looking at pictures of the pitch before and after the call was made.

Of course, images like these don t’tell the whole story and can’t replicate being there in person to witness the conditions at first-hand.

But there’s enough detail to at least put forward the theory that perhaps Mr Coy’s decision was taken too soon.

What do you think?

1. Before 1 Visible surface water on the pitch and sideline near the corner flag in front of the Main Stand at Gresty Road Photo: Daniel Chesterton Photo Sales

2. Before 2 A groundsman at Gresty Road gets to work on the pitch as referee Martin Coy chats to Danny and Nicky Cowley and Crewe boss David Artell Photo: Daniel Chesterton Photo Sales

3. Before 3 From this angle, you can see why match official Martin Coy took the decision he did at 2pm. Photo: Daniel Chesterton Photo Sales

4. Before 4 More evidence of surface water on the Gresty Road pitch. Photo: Daniel Chesterton Photo Sales